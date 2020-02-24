UPDATE 1-Tennis-Garin ends qualifier Mager's run to claim Rio title

Chile's Cristian Garin halted Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager's Rio Open run with a hard-fought victory in the final on Sunday.

The third-seeded Garin prevailed 7-6(3) 7-5 to claim his fourth ATP Tour victory and second of the month. Garin had made the final by defeating Croatian Borna Coric 6-4 7-5 in a rain-delayed semi-final that was completed on Sunday.

The victory came on the heels of Garin's three-set win over Diego Schwartzman in the Cordoba Open final on Feb. 9. Mager was also playing his second match of the day, having outlasted Hungary's Attila Balazs 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(2) earlier.

The Italian had surprised top seed and world number four Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.