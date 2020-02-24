Sports News SummaryRoundup: Tsitsipas sinks Auger-Aliassime to win Marseille; Zamboni driver gets his own Hurricans' shirt and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tsitsipas sinks Auger-Aliassime to win Marseille title again

Defending champion and second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 6-4 on Sunday to win the Marseille Open for the second time in a row. The victory made Tsitsipas the first man to win back-to-back trophies at the tournament since Sweden's Thomas Enqvist in 1997-98.

Zamboni driver gets his own Hurricanes' shirt

David Ayres had never played in a National Hockey League game until Saturday, but the Carolina Hurricanes are now selling shirts to honor the Zamboni driver after he performed heroics in a 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Hurricanes team shop is selling an Ayres number 90 t-shirt in honor of the 42-year-old who stepped in as an emergency goaltender after Carolina's two netminders were injured in the win over Toronto.

Opelka fires 27 aces in beating Nishioka in Florida

Towering American Reilly Opelka beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in three sets to win his second career ATP Tour title at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Sunday. The fourth-seeded Opelka clinched victory in style, pounding his 27th ace of the match down the centerline for a 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 triumph.

Gulliksen takes first World Cup win aged 60, then gets thrown at prize-giving

After more than 40 years in show jumping, Norwegian Geir Gulliksen beat riders less than half his age to score his first FEI World Cup win on Sunday, then survived an injury scare when his horse threw him during the prize ceremony. Gulliksen, 60, took the title at the Gothenburg show, the last qualifier for the prestigious World Cup Final in Las Vegas in April.

Astros, Red Sox, Major League Baseball urge dismissal of sign-stealing lawsuit

The Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox, and Major League Baseball asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit by DraftKings participants who said the teams' electronic sign-stealing distorted fantasy baseball contests they wagered on. In filings with the Manhattan federal court on Friday night, the defendants said courts have repeatedly dismissed legal claims by disgruntled sports fans who said they were harmed by rules violations.

NBA roundup: Heat honor Wade, crush Cavs

Hot-shooting Miami produced its best half in franchise history and romped over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 124-105 on a Saturday night when the Heat retired the jersey of iconic guard Dwyane Wade. Playing without top scorer Jimmy Butler (personal reasons), the Heat made 14 of their first 17 shots and raced out to their best half ever by leading 82-52 at the break. Kendrick Nunn tallied 24 points and eight assists to lead seven Miami players who scored in double figures.

Spring training roundup: Twins' Berrios impresses

Minnesota ace Jose Berrios made his spring debut by striking out four and walking none in two scoreless innings in a 5-5 tie with the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at Fort Myers, Fla. Berrios went 14-8 last season with a 3.68 ERA to help the Twins capture their first American League Central title since 2010.

NHL roundup: Ovechkin scores 700th goal but Devils beat Caps

Alex Ovechkin became the eighth NHL player to reach 700 goals, but the milestone was not enough as Damon Severson scored with 1:59 remaining to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory over the visiting Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon. Ovechkin made history 4:50 into the third period when he ripped a shot past New Jersey goalie Mackenzie Blackwood from the right circle. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nick Jensen were given assists on the play, and that tied the game 2-all.

Fury says 'Let's go A.J.' though Wilder first has rematch option

Tyson Fury says he expects Deontay Wilder to take up the option of a rematch of their heavyweight championship bout but is ready for fellow Briton Anthony Joshua if the American declines. Speaking after his seventh-round TKO victory over Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday, Fury sounded happy to take on either man.

Qualifier Mager to face Garin in Rio final

The magic continued for Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager as he outlasted Hungary's Attila Balazs to win their rain-delayed semi-final in three sets at the Rio Open on Sunday. Mager, who surprised top seed and world number four Dominic Thiem on Saturday, beat Balazs 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(2).

