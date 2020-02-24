Capitals trade for 36-year-old Kovalchuk

The Washington Capitals added offensive depth Sunday, trading for veteran forward Ilya Kovalchuk in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. The Capitals announced the acquisition of Kovalchuk, who joins his third team of the 2019-20 season.

The 36-year-old forward, the No. 1 pick by the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2001 NHL Draft, started the season with the Los Angeles Kings but was a healthy scratch for his final 18 games with the team before being released from his contract on Dec. 16. The Kings paid the $2.65 million bonus to buy him out of his deal. Kovalchuk joined the Canadiens on Jan. 3 and got off to a quick start, with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his first 15 games in Montreal before slumping to just one assist over his final seven games.

In 39 games this season Kovalchuk has 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists). A three-time All-Star, Kovalchuk has played in 919 career games with Atlanta (2001-10), the New Jersey Devils (2010-13), the Kings (2018-19) and the Canadiens. He has amassed 872 points (442 goals, 430 assists) with 64 game-winning goals. He has scored 40 or more goals in a season six times, including netting 52 goals in 2005-06 and 2007-08 with Atlanta.

