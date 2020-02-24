Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raptors steamroll Pacers for 17th win in 18 games

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 08:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 08:07 IST
Raptors steamroll Pacers for 17th win in 18 games
Image Credit: Twitter (@Raptors)

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points and the Toronto Raptors led all the way to defeat the visiting Indiana Pacers 127-81 on Sunday night. Kyle Lowry had 16 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and five steals for the Raptors, who have defeated the Pacers three times this month. The Pacers won the first game of the season between the teams at home on Dec. 23.

Serge Ibaka added 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Raptors, who have won 17 of their past 18 games. The Raptors' 46-point margin of victory marks the largest in franchise history. Matt Thomas had 17 points off the bench for Toronto, Terrence Davis II added 13 points and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 12. Chris Boucher had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Toronto's lead reached 49 points when Thomas made a 3-pointer with 43.7 seconds remaining. The Pacers were without guard Victor Oladipo, who had a sore back.

The Pacers lost guard Jeremy Lamb, who left the game with a sore left knee in the second quarter after taking a hard fall at the baseline. He stayed in to take his free throws before going to the locker room. He did not return. Domantas Sabonis scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who have lost seven of their past nine games. Aaron Holiday added 14 points and brother Justin Holiday had 12 points.

Toronto shot 51.1 percent from the field and Indiana shot 32.6 percent. The Raptors had a 15-1 start, opened up by as many as 26 points, and led 34-12 after the first quarter.

Siakam's 18-footer gave Toronto a 30-point lead with 1:22 left in the second quarter. VanVleet closed the first-half scoring with a 3-pointer as Toronto led 63-32. Siakam and Lowry each had 14 first-half points as the Raptors shot 50 percent from the field. Ibaka had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the first half.

Justin Holiday had nine first-half points off the bench for the Pacers, who shot 23.9 percent. The Pacers scored the first six points of the second half. But Ibaka's jump shot with 7:54 left in the third quarter stretched Toronto's lead to 33 points. The Raptors led 85-55 after three quarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Zion scores 28, Pelicans rally to defeat Warriors

Zion Williamson scored 28 points, his most in a road game this season, and Nicolo Melli saved three of his six 3-pointers for the fourth quarter Sunday night as the New Orleans Pelicans rallied for a 115-101 victory over the Golden State Wa...

UPDATE 1-Malaysian politics in turmoil amid talk of new coalition

The fate of Malaysias ruling coalition hung in doubt on Monday, after surprise weekend talks between Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamads party and other groups on forming a new government that would exclude his anointed successor Anwar Ibrahim...

China Resources Gas to start off-season prices 2-months earlier to cushion virus hit

China Resources Gas Group, the countrys biggest city gas distributor, will bring forward the implementation of off-season natural gas prices by two months to February, following a rare instruction from Beijing to support the virus-hit econo...

Can't help if people make big deal out of one loss: Kohli

Captain Virat Kohli had no qualms in admitting that India were outplayed by New Zealand in the opening Test but said they cant help it if a few want to make a big deal out of one loss. Hosts New Zealand thrashed India by 10 wickets at the B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020