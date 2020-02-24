Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can't help if people make big deal out of one loss: Kohli

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 09:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 09:24 IST
Can't help if people make big deal out of one loss: Kohli
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

Captain Virat Kohli had no qualms in admitting that India were outplayed by New Zealand in the opening Test but said they "can't help it" if a few want to make a "big deal" out of one loss. Hosts New Zealand thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Basin Reverse on Monday to go 1-0 ahead in the two-match series.

"We know we haven't played well, but if people want to make a big deal out of it, make a mountain out of it, we can't help it as we don't think like that," the India skipper said at the post-match media interaction. This was India's first defeat in the World Test Championship, coming after two inept batting efforts.

"Some people might want it to be the end of the world but it's not. For us, it's a game of cricket we lost and we move on and keep our heads high," Kohli said. It is the acceptance of defeat that defines the character of a side, the world's premier batsman said.

"We understand that we need to play well to win, also at home. There's no cakewalk at the international level as teams will come and beat you. You accept it and that defines our character as a side." If he had given credence to the "outside chatter", he said the team wouldn't have been where it is now.

"That's why we have been able to play this kind of cricket. If we would have paid attention to the outside chatter, we would again be at No. 7 or 8 in the rankings. We don't really bother about what people are saying on the outside," the skipper said. One defeat can't make a team, which has been winning games of Test cricket, "bad overnight".

"If we have lost then we have no shame in accepting that. It means we didn't play this game well. It doesn't mean that we have become a bad team overnight. People might want to change our thoughts, but it doesn't work like that." The self-belief is intact and Kohli was confident the team would come back stronger in the second Test, to be held in Christchurch in four days time.

"We will work hard, and after four days play just like we have played all these years. Just because we have lost one match in between all wins, doesnt mean that the belief is gone. The dressing room thinks differently and team atmosphere is different." Kohli felt that there is a very thin line between being ultra-defensive and over-attacking, something that his team didn't get it right in this Test match.

"New Zealand got into the mind of the batsmen and make the batsmen do something that they don't want to. think that's a very thin line and a very delicate balance of when to attack and when to put bowlers under pressure which we failed to do in this match and there is no harm in accepting that."

According to Kohli, it was a combination of both good bowling from the Kiwis and Indian batsmen not putting the pressure back on bowlers, which led to the drubbing. "That has got to do with partly good bowling from New Zealand and partly us not pressing that momentum on to them when required.

"It was perfect for them because they bowled well and we allowed them to bowl well for longer periods rather than doing something about it in a partnership."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Trump Agra visit: Ticket counters at Taj to close at 11:30 am

Hours before the visit of US President Donald Trump to Agra on Monday, the entry to the Taj Mahal will be closed to visitors in view of high security arrangements, top officials. According to Agra DM Prabhu N Singh, Trump is scheduled to ar...

US presses Yemen's Huthis to drop Baha'i charges

Washington, Feb 24 AFP The United States has urged Yemens Huthi rebels to drop charges targeting the Bahai community, which said that 24 believers of the faith will face a new trial session Tuesday. Sam Brownback, the US ambassador-at-large...

Zion scores 28, Pelicans rally to defeat Warriors

Zion Williamson scored 28 points, his most in a road game this season, and Nicolo Melli saved three of his six 3-pointers for the fourth quarter Sunday night as the New Orleans Pelicans rallied for a 115-101 victory over the Golden State Wa...

UPDATE 1-Malaysian politics in turmoil amid talk of new coalition

The fate of Malaysias ruling coalition hung in doubt on Monday, after surprise weekend talks between Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamads party and other groups on forming a new government that would exclude his anointed successor Anwar Ibrahim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020