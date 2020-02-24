Left Menu
Development News Edition

Millsap, Nuggets upend Timberwolves 128-116

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 09:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 09:53 IST
Millsap, Nuggets upend Timberwolves 128-116
Image Credit: Twitter (@nuggets)

Paul Millsap had a season-high 25 points, Nikola Jokic added 24, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves 128-116 on Sunday night. Jamal Murray had 19 points, Gary Harris and Monte Morris had 13 apiece and Jerami Grant added 12 for Denver, which has won eight straight against the Timberwolves.

Kelan Martin scored a career-high 21 points, including 19 in the first half, while Malik Beasley had 17 in a balanced Minnesota attack. Jordan McLaughlin had 15 points and 10 assists, Jarret Culver had 14 points and Naz Reid added 13 for the Timberwolves. Minnesota had just nine players available. Karl-Anthony Towns is out at least two weeks with a left wrist fracture, Allen Crabbe was out for personal reasons and guard D'Angelo Russell sat for maintenance.

Denver had 73 points in the first half, a season high, but still only led by three at 80-77 midway through the third quarter. Mason Plumlee's layup at the end of the period gave the Nuggets a 97-87 lead. Denver scored nine quick points to take a 106-91 lead in the fourth quarter. Juancho Hernangomez's 3-pointer with 8:56 left capped a 9-0 run for the Wolves but the Nuggets put it away by scoring 18 of the next 20 points.

Millsap's layup with 3:53 left gave him his season high and put the Nuggets up by 22. Minnesota played Denver tough after falling behind by nine early in the game. Beasley, who was traded to Minnesota along with Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt on Feb. 6, had 12 points in the first half to help keep the Wolves in the game.

Martin scored seven points in a span of 1:06 midway through the second quarter to put Minnesota ahead 60-56 but the Nuggets finished the half on an 18-5 run to lead 73-65 at the break. Millsap hit his first seven shots before finally missing a 3-pointer in the final minute of the second quarter. Jokic hit his first six shots before missing a layup early in the third. Denver shot 68.2 percent in the first half.

The Nuggets finished at 58.9 percent shooting for the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri appointed as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Badarpur, was appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly on Monday. In a BJP meeting held today Ramvir Singh Bhiduri was appointed as the Leader of Legislative Pa...

Bon Jovi's new album to tackle gun control, politics, love and loss

American rock band Bon Jovis new album titled Bon Jovi 2020 will focus on topics such as gun control, veterans issues and politics among others. The follow-up to 2016s This House Is Not for Sale will feature a compelling breadth and depth o...

7 houses set on fire in TMC-BJP clash in Bengal

Seven houses, alleged to be of BJP supporters, have been vandalized and set on fire in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, police said on Monday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, a police officer said. The incident wa...

Djokovic laments Federer's absence in Dubai

Dubai, Feb 23 AFP Novak Djokovic admitted on Sunday he will miss injured rival Roger Federer as he prepares to begin his charge for the Dubai Championships. Swiss defending champion Federer was forced to withdraw after this week undergoing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020