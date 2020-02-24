Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mueller ready to show Chelsea what Germany is missing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 10:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 10:16 IST
Mueller ready to show Chelsea what Germany is missing
Image Credit: Twitter (@statmanfarouq)

A year after being dumped by Germany head coach Joachim Loew, Thomas Mueller is set to showcase why he is so important for Bayern Munich - and Robert Lewandowski - at Chelsea in the Champions League. Alongside Erling Braut Haaland, Bayern's star striker Lewandowski is joint top-scorer in the Champions League with 10 goals going into the last 16, first-leg clash on Tuesday.

In order to keep him fresh, Mueller was a second-half replacement in Friday's 3-2 league win over bottom side Paderborn when Lewandowski netted twice. The Poland striker is on a career-high 38 goals after 32 games in all competitions and is happiest with Mueller alongside him.

"It's easier with Thomas next to me, he helps me out a lot," Lewandowski has said of Mueller. "We always have one player more in the penalty area when he plays, I have more space and not always two or three opponents against me."

It's no coincidence that Lewandowski is enjoying his highest goal tally just when Mueller's 14 assists in Germany's top-flight also puts him near his personal best. - Flourishing under Flick -

The 30-year-old is back to his best after significant setbacks for club and country in 2019. Alongside fellow 2014 World Cup winners Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng, Mueller was told last March he was no longer needed by Germany as Joachim Loew rebuilt his squad following the 2018 World Cup debacle.

Then last autumn, Mueller found himself repeatedly benched by Bayern to make room for Philippe Coutinho, who is on loan from Barcelona. When Niko Kovac was sacked in November, caretaker coach Hansi Flick restored Mueller to the starting line-up, often at Coutinho's expensive, and he has flourished.

Mueller was superb in their recent 4-1 win at Cologne, drawing defenders to create goals for Kingsley Coman and Lewandowski as Bayern raced into a 3-0 lead after 12 minutes. Flick is probably wise to pick Mueller, who joined Bayern as a schoolboy in 2000 and made his first-team debut in 2009 just before his 19th birthday.

Such lengthy service means he has the ear of the club's senior bosses and an unhappy Mueller is never good for a Bayern coach in the long run. His relationship with Pep Guardiola became strained after Mueller was benched for the 2016 Champions League semi-final, first-leg defeat at Atletico Madrid.

Mueller was part of a disgruntled group of senior players whose complaints contributed to the sacking of Guardiola's successor Carlo Ancelotti in 2017 after poor results. Mueller then became so frustrated under Kovac that his wife Lisa criticized the coach in a social media post just before he was replaced by Flick.

- Space invader - What makes Mueller unique is that he is neither a striker, nor an attacking midfielder, but describes himself as a 'Raumdeuter' - an interpreter of space.

He is at his deadliest with perfectly-timed runs and quick passes so that his presence in the penalty area creates space for Lewandowski. "I like to be active in the space in behind the opposition's midfield," Mueller has said on his favorite position.

"That's where I can hurt the opponent most. I'm a mix between a striker and a midfielder - I'm a 'Raumdeuter'." His success speaks for itself. A key member of the 2013 team which won the treble of Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League titles, Mueller has won the domestic league eight times, lifting the cup in Berlin on five occasions.

He has scored 38 goals -- 10 of those at World Cup finals with five each at South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 -- in 100 appearances for Germany. His current form means he could yet play for Germany at a major international tournament this summer having been named in the preliminary German squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri appointed as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Badarpur, was appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly on Monday. In a BJP meeting held today Ramvir Singh Bhiduri was appointed as the Leader of Legislative Pa...

Bon Jovi's new album to tackle gun control, politics, love and loss

American rock band Bon Jovis new album titled Bon Jovi 2020 will focus on topics such as gun control, veterans issues and politics among others. The follow-up to 2016s This House Is Not for Sale will feature a compelling breadth and depth o...

7 houses set on fire in TMC-BJP clash in Bengal

Seven houses, alleged to be of BJP supporters, have been vandalized and set on fire in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, police said on Monday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, a police officer said. The incident wa...

Djokovic laments Federer's absence in Dubai

Dubai, Feb 23 AFP Novak Djokovic admitted on Sunday he will miss injured rival Roger Federer as he prepares to begin his charge for the Dubai Championships. Swiss defending champion Federer was forced to withdraw after this week undergoing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020