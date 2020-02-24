Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bouncing back isn't a term we use: Williamson on recovery after Oz debacle

  • PTI
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 10:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 10:40 IST
Bouncing back isn't a term we use: Williamson on recovery after Oz debacle
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson Image Credit: ANI

The perfect execution of plans against India has pleased New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson but he refused to term his team's 10-wicket win as "bouncing back" from their 0-3 debacle against Australia. New Zealand came into the series after their nightmare in Australia and put up a splendid performance to outclass India in just over three days.

"Bouncing back isn't a term that we use within our group. You can get carried away thinking about results (especially) when you have a number of poor ones and sometimes they want (urge) for a good one can be a distraction towards getting (achieving) it," Williamson said after the first Test here on Monday. The Kiwi skipper, who also was the top-scorer for his side with a well-made 89, seemed satisfied with the performances of each and every player of his team.

"So it's about focussing on things that are important. The roles that give us the best chance of success and if we do that, the result manifests and I think that's what we saw in this game and that was what was pleasing," Williamson said. "It was a really brilliant all-round game for us. Guys were really committed to their roles on a surface that offered enough to create a good balance between bat and ball. It's a really important lesson moving forward to Christchurch," he added.

But Williamson also wants to guard his team against complacency as he expects India to come hard in the second Test, starting February 29 "The challenge is there in front of us because we know come Christchurch we will need to be on our game again. India is the number one in the world for a reason and they have had success all around the world," he said.

Man-of-the-match Tim Southee, who snared nine Indian wickets, was happy that there was some swing in the offer for him. "Being a swing bowler helps, and being able to swing the ball is always handy. The wind is always kind of assisting Trent (Boult) and me over his left shoulder and my right shoulder," Southee said.

"When it tends to be still here in Wellington, it does move around a bit more. It's about putting the ball in the right areas for a long period of time and we were able to get some assistance with the swing," the senior pacer added. Southee said the drubbing against Australia did hurt New Zealand, but he and his teammates were looking ahead rather than losing sleep over what happened in the past.

"It's about looking forward rather than looking back and being able to move on from previous experiences. "Just like this one, we'll enjoy tonight and our focus will shift to Christchurch. It's continuing to learn as a cricketer and enjoying every opportunity you get," Southee signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

'Robotic surgery to treat brain aneurysm developed'

In a first, doctors have used a robot to perform a surgery to treat brain aneurysm in a 64-year-old female patient, an advance that may lead to improved use of robotic technology in cardiology and neurology. In the first-of-its-kind experim...

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri appointed as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Badarpur, was appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly on Monday. In a BJP meeting held today Ramvir Singh Bhiduri was appointed as the Leader of Legislative Pa...

Bon Jovi's new album to tackle gun control, politics, love and loss

American rock band Bon Jovis new album titled Bon Jovi 2020 will focus on topics such as gun control, veterans issues and politics among others. The follow-up to 2016s This House Is Not for Sale will feature a compelling breadth and depth o...

7 houses set on fire in TMC-BJP clash in Bengal

Seven houses, alleged to be of BJP supporters, have been vandalized and set on fire in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, police said on Monday. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, a police officer said. The incident wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020