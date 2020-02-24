Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's Sherpa climbers to make rare winter ascent of Everest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 13:27 IST
Nepal's Sherpa climbers to make rare winter ascent of Everest
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Four veteran Sherpa climbers left on Monday for Mount Everest on a mission to climb the world's highest mountain in five days from the Nepali side, aiming to set a record for its shortest winter ascent in nearly three decades, hiking officials said.

If successful, the team led by 34-year-old Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, who has climbed Everest eight times, will be the first to climb the 8,850-metre (29,035-ft) peak in 27 years during winter, when freezing cold and shorter daylight hours make climbing difficult. "We know it is extremely risky and difficult to climb Sagarmatha during the winter, but we are very well acclimatized and prepared for this," Sherpa told reporters, using the name by which Nepalis refer to Mount Everest.

"Ours is a strong team and we have confidence that we can do it," he added, before flying in a helicopter to base camp at Everest. Temperatures in the death zone of Everest, so-called because of thin air above its South Col, can drop as low as to -40 degrees C (-40°F) in winter, making climbing more challenging and risky than the popular spring season, say hiking officials.

The last winter ascent of the mountain dates to 1993, and many winter expeditions since have failed to reach the top, said Mira Acharya, an official of Nepal's tourism department. Climbers usually spend several weeks on Everest acclimatizing and preparing for summit bids, but compressing that into five days is very challenging and risky, said Shanta Bir Lama, the chief of the Nepal Mountaineering Association.

Last year was Everest's deadliest since 2015, with 11 climbers, most of them Indian, dying, nine on the Nepali side and two on the Tibetan side. Since Everest was first summitted by New Zealand beekeeper Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953, about 5,000 people have reached the top, but more than 300 people have died on its slopes.

Two teams from Germany and Spain are now on Everest battling cold weather, hiking officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Study shows employees assent gender diversity but Corporate India lags in driving POSH

Upceed Consulting Services UCS, Bangalore based company that focuses on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Prevention, Prohibition Redressal Act 2013 POSH related compliance and other programs that promote sensitized workplaces, recent...

Indo-US relationship no longer just another partnership: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said ties between India and the US are no longer just another partnership but have touched far greater heights. Welcoming US President Donald Trump at the Namaste Trump event at Motera stadium here, he...

Michael B. Jordan will kill it as James Bond, says Billie Eilish

Grammy winning singer Billie Eilish has batted for Black Panther star Michael B Jordan as best suited actor to take forward the James Bond franchise. Fans have been vouching for stars such as Richard Madden, James Norton and Idris Elba to p...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Fears grew on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world, after sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran. The virus has kill...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020