Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah attend 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly and its Secretary Jay Shah on Monday were present at the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium. US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump landed in Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Monday, shortly before 12 pm. Trump and Melania were accompanied by daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner on the visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Trump as he arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries. On disembarking the aircraft, Trump was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Modi with the famous "bear-hug".

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present at the airport along with other officials to welcome the visiting dignitaries. As he walked the red carpet, the US President was accorded a tri-service guard of honour. Trump is slated to take part in a road-show, besides addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event along with Modi at the Motera Stadium, the world's largest cricket ground with a seating capacity of 1.10 lakh people.

Grand preparations have been made for the high-profile visit with thousands of people expected to line up the streets of Ahmedabad to greet the two leaders during their roadshow. Later in the day, Trump will travel to Agra, where he and his wife will visit the historic Taj Mahal.

The US President is scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Modi on Tuesday in New Delhi. The visiting dignitary will also meet Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and President Ram Nath Kovind. (ANI)

