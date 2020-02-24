Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mauritian Rugby records strong growth in numbers of licensees

One of the most active sports federations in Mauritius with double-digit growth, + 20% of licensees in 2019.

Mauritian Rugby records strong growth in numbers of licensees
Record numbers are recorded in some clubs including Tamarin at the Western Cowboys club which becomes the number one club in terms of a number of licensees. Image Credit: Flickr

The Mauritian Rugby Federation (Mauritius.Rugby) recorded strong growth in their numbers of licensees in the year 2019. One of the most active sports federations in Mauritius with double-digit growth, + 20% of licensees in 2019. The sports development policy implemented in 2017 is starting to bear fruit. The development of new clubs in Bel Ombre, Port Louis and Rodrigues are changing the map of rugby in Mauritius, the number of licensees is exponential each year. New regions are targeted with the horizon 2021 with an expansion in the South-East and the East of the country in collaboration with the ministry and private groups. In addition, the flagship clubs of Mauritius are growing thanks in particular to the creation of new junior female categories and to the focus on the young categories. Player safety has been reinforced with new rules, new rugby formats such as RugbyX, Quikrip, and Fit Touch are conducive to the development of rugby among young people. There is a stronger transition to classic rugby with the help of its development tools. Record numbers are recorded in some clubs including Tamarin at the Western Cowboys club which becomes the number one club in terms of a number of licensees.

The awakening of Rodrigues

Rodrigues exceeds 100 members, a record figure for this new rugby region. 114 licensees in just 3 years. The Federation has multiplied actions and exchanges with the different regions of the island for 3 years including Rodrigues. The choice of preparation in Rodrigues for the Island Games was a strong signal sent by the Federation, a great tool for promoting rugby on the island with a Beach Rugby event where many people came to attend. Rodrigues' participation in the domestic junior and senior championships has boosted the level and their number of players. The level increases considerably with each outing, to the point that 3 senior players were summoned to the national selection for the African XV Cup in Senegal last November. Rodrigues has also been invited to international tournaments on Mauritian soil, notably the Scott7s and the Visionsport Mauritius7s.

School as the basis of the 2024 program.

The school impact is colossal, this year all the Mauritian schools were affected, or 256 schools out of 256. This represents an increase of more than 290% over the past year. The establishment of rugby in the Mauritian and private school system is an opportunity in the democratization of this sport. Mauritius records a record number of 26,000 young people entered in rugby in 2019.a great step forward for Mauritian rugby.

Mauritius, an autonomous federation on World Rugby training.

For the first time, Mauritius is becoming autonomous in terms of training educators in the medical, coaching and arbitration fields. A real chance for a federation like Mauritius, which has been able to train its local educators in a world-recognized World Rugby diploma, they will be able to officially train Mauritian educators throughout the year. The SuperWeek 2020 was a great success within particular record participation in Africa on medical training, more than 200 participants. Record figures in 2019 on medical training far ahead of major countries like Kenya as highlighted by Rugby Africa. The Federation has combined its forces with the Ministry and the organization of the Islands Games to train all of sports medicine on Mauritius before the major event of the Islands games in July 2019. Mauritius is on the way to becoming essential in terms of sports medicine in Africa.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Realme X50 Pro 5G launched in India: Price, Specs and availability

HIGHLIGHT90Hz Super AMOLED screenSnapdragon 865 5GSix Cameras with 20x Zoom65W SuperDart ChargeStarting at Rs 37,999The Realme X50 Pro 5G has been officially launched in India today. Touted as Indias first 5G Smartphone, the device features...

Delhi HC to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging summon in defamation case on Feb 28

The Delhi High Court on Monday said that it will hear on February 28, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals plea challenging a trial court order issuing summons against him in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Rajiv Babbar. Kejriwal has...

LvYue's rise in India - A Great Achievement of the Group's Globalization Strategy

BEIJING, Feb. 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- LvYues first BeU Hotel has gotten positive feedback, with the average OCC Occupancy of the hotel reaching over 80 since its opening on September 2019. There are several BeU hotels in the process of reno...

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Real Madrid suffered a double blow in their preparations for big matches against Manchester City and Barcelona, while Athletic Bilbaos woeful league form continues and Atletico Madrid look a rejuvenated side. Here are the talking points fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020