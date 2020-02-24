Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra in semifinal after draw vs Andhra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ongole
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 15:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 15:43 IST
Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra in semifinal after draw vs Andhra

Saurashtra booked their spot in the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy on the basis of the first innings after their quarterfinal tie against Andhra ended in a draw on the final day here on Monday. Resuming at the overnight score of 375 for 9, the visitors were dismissed for 426 in 138 overs in the second innings, setting an improbable target of 710 runs for Andhra.

After being bowled out for 136 in the first innings, Andhra finished at 149 for 4 in 51 overs in their second essay before play was called off. A strokeful half-century by Andhra captain K S Bharat (55, 69 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) was the bright spot in the host team's second innings.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who is on the fringes of national selection and has been part of various India 'A' teams in the recent past, showed why he is rated highly, playing some delightful shots during his knock. Earlier when Saurashtra resumed, No.10 Chetan Sakariya (29 not out, 99 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) and skipper Jaydev Unadkat (31, 48 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) used the long handle to good effect and added 51 runs.

Chirag Jani, who scored a century in Saurashtra's first innings, was named man of the match. Brief Scores: Saurashtra 419 all out in 146.5 overs (Chirag Jani 121, Perak Mankad 80, Vishvarajsingh Jadeja 73, Sheldon Jackson 50; Prithvi Raj Yarra 3/51, K V Sasikanth 3/149) and 426 all out in 138 overs (Perak Mankad 85, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 60, Avi Barot 54; Jyothi Sai Krishna 4/74, Mohd Rafi 3/92) drew with Andhra 136 all out in 78.2 overs (C R Gnaneshwar 43, Ricky Bhui 28, K S Bharat 26; Jaydev Unadkat 4/42, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/27) and 149 for 4 in 51 overs (K S Bharat 55 not out, CR Gnaneshwar 29, Karan Shinde 27 not out).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Rubik's Cube Mona Lisa fetches 480,000 euros at Paris auction

Paris, Feb 24 AFP A Mona Lisa as puzzling as the smile of Leonardo da Vincis muse -- made out of nearly 300 Rubiks Cubes -- sold for nearly half a million euros at auction in Paris on Sunday evening. Created by the French street artist Fran...

FCA to ride in Rubicon next month, to assemble 2-3 new Jeep models from 2021

FCA India, which has made a mark with Jeep Compass, is bringing in the iconic Wrangler Rubicon by the end of March even as it is working on rolling out two-three more Jeep models from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune next year. Since the lau...

Don't see any trade deal with the US in near future, says RSS affiliate

By Pragya Kaushika The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan while calling the US President Donald Trump an important ally of India claimed that the much-anticipated trade deal with...

UPDATE 1-Games-India to host 2022 Commonwealth shooting and archery events - CGF

India will host the shooting and archery championships, which had originally been left out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, six months before the main multi-sport competition takes place in Birmingham, it was announced on Monday. The medals ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020