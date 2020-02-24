Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consider fresh show cause notice to Punjab FC founder Ranjit Bajaj, HC tells AIFF

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 16:49 IST
Consider fresh show cause notice to Punjab FC founder Ranjit Bajaj, HC tells AIFF

The Delhi High Court Monday termed as "vague" the show cause notice sent by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to Punjab FC founder Ranjit Bajaj for his comments made at a press conference against the match commissioner of the recent fixture between his team and Mohun Bagan. Punjab Football Club had lost the match to Mohun Bagan, 0-1.

Justice Navin Chawla, while hearing Bajaj's plea challenging the notice, asked AIFF if it was willing to issue him a fresh show cause, containing all material particulars. "Give him another show cause notice in a proper manner. This show cause notice does not state what punishment would be awarded to him, if found guilty. If I read the notice, I find it vague. Seek instructions," the judge said to the AIFF lawyer and listed the matter for hearing on February 26.

Bajaj, in his plea, has contended that the show cause notice issued to him on February 12 was vague as it did not mention which code or rule he had violated and lacked other particulars. His counsel also claimed that initially he was not given sufficient time to respond to it, but later the same was extended till February 24 and urged the court to protect him from any coercive action till February 26.

However, the counsel for AIFF assured the court that the sports body would not take any action till the next date of hearing. Bajaj's lawyers, during the hearing, told the court that the match commissioner was the same person against whom he had last year made a complaint questioning the official's integrity for saying that Punjab FC lost its match with Mohun Bagan to ensure the Chennai football club won the tournament.

His lawyers said no action has been taken till date on his complaint of last year, but on the same match commissioner's complaint a show cause notice was promptly issued to him by AIFF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro hit by rush for dollars as coronavirus spreads

The euro dropped back towards 1.08 on Monday and the Australian dollar tumbled to an 11-year low as the spread of the coronavirus outside China drove fears of a pandemic and sent investors to shelter in the dollar.The safe-haven Japanese ye...

UPDATE 1-Games-India to host 2022 Commonwealth shooting and archery events - CGF

India will host the shooting and archery championships, which had originally been left out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, six months before the main multi-sport competition takes place in Birmingham, it was announced on Monday. The medals ...

Rubik's Cube Mona Lisa fetches 480,000 euros at Paris auction

A Mona Lisa as puzzling as the smile of Leonardo da Vincis muse -- made out of nearly 300 Rubiks Cubes -- sold for nearly half a million euros at an auction in Paris on Sunday evening. Created by the French street artist Franck Slama, famo...

UPDATE 1-Investors raise ECB rate cut bets as coronavirus fears bite

Investors are pricing in an increased chance the European Central Bank will cut interest rates sooner rather than later, reflecting heightened fears that coronavirus will spread and hit the eurozone economy hard. A fourth person infected wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020