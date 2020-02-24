India post 142-6 against Bangladesh in women's T20 World Cup

Put in to bat, India posted 142 for six against Bangladesh in a Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Monday. Sixteen-year-old opener Shafali Verma once again gave India a rollicking start, smashing a 17-ball 39 which contained two fours and four sixes.

Jemimah Rodrigues also scored a 37-ball 34 but once the duo were back to the hut, India couldn't keep the momentum going. Down the order, Veda Krishnamurthy blasted 20 off 11 balls to lift them to 142.

For Bangladesh, skipper Salma Khatun (2/25) and Panna Ghosh (2/25) claimed two wickets each. Brief Score:

India women: 142 for six in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 39; Salman Khatun 2/25, Panna Ghosh 2/25).

