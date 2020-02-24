Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raninder terms CWG shooting, archery c'ships "path breaking", admits proposal "against the grain"

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 18:58 IST
Raninder terms CWG shooting, archery c'ships "path breaking", admits proposal "against the grain"

NRAI President Raninder Singh on Monday described the Commonwealth Games Federation's decision to add the medals won in the shooting and archery championships in India to the tally of 2022 Birmingham Games as "pathbreaking" but also admitted that the proposal was "against the grain". After its Executive Board meeting in London, the CGF decided that India will host the Commonwealth shooting and archery championships in Chandigarh in January 2022 and the medals from these two events will be counted in the overall tally of the Birmingham CWG.

However, the medals will be added to the final tally one week after the conclusion of the 2022 Birmingham Games. "This is a path breaking and innovative ... unique and unprecedented development, that augers so well for the future of the commonwealth sporting movement," Raninder, who was behind the idea of holding the shooting championships, said in a series of tweets.

"This is truly a game changing methodology to hosting a prestigious multi sport even such as the CWG, where a cost effective and inclusive methodology has been created for bidding nations to partner with other nations to it in some sports to use existing infrastructure and not new," he said. Raninder lauded CGF chief Louis Martin and CEO David Grevemberg for showing "such a openness and engulfing leadership in accepting such a proposal that is admittedly against the grain".

The International Shooting Sports Federation, in a crisp statement, said its "sport was included into the Commonwealth Games". "Due to refusal of the Birmingham Committee to conduct shooting competitions the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) took over this function with the support of the ISSF keeping the quotas and medals for athletes," the world body said.

"We congratulate participating countries with a long-awaited decision of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Executive Board regarding inclusion of the shooting sport into the 2022 Games programme. "We hope that no special efforts will be required for the 2026 Commonwealth Games."

World Archery was also pleased by the move that "medals won at the championships will count towards the final ranking table at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games". WA secretary general Tom Dielen said: "This is a fantastic development for archery and a great opportunity for elite athletes in India and from across the Commonwealth. World Archery would like to thank the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games India for their modern and innovative approach.

"We look forward to working together in delivering both the world-class event the athletes deserve and leveraging the excitement around these championships in Chandigarh and the Games in Birmingham in 2022." Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid said: "We are pleased to hear that the CGF executive board has approved Commonwealth Games India's proposal for a separately organised and funded Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships, which will be held in India in January 2022.

"There is a long tradition of Commonwealth Championships being held across the globe, featuring several different sports, so it's great news that India will be continuing this tradition. "We would like to wish all the organisations and governing bodies involved in organising and funding the Chandigarh 2022 Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships the best of luck and we look forward to a wonderful year of Commonwealth sport in 2022." PTI PDS PDS ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

'New history' being created, PM on Trump's visit; calls President a "special friend" of India

Describing India and the US as natural partners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called President Donald Trump a special friend of India and said his visit to this country has created a new history in Indo-US relations. Addressing th...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Supreme Court to hear religious fight over same-sex foster care

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a major religious rights dispute involving the city of Philadelphias refusal to place children for foster care with a Catholic agency that bars same-sex couples from serving as foster parents....

Bihar Governor highlights achievments of Nitish government

The Bihar Governor Pahagu Chauhan on Monday hailed the mega human chain formed in the staterecently on call of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to support governments efforts towards environment conservation in viewof climate change. Addressing ...

UPDATE 1-Assange would be suicide risk if extradited to U.S., his lawyer says

Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States as he would not get a fair trial and would be a suicide risk, his lawyer told a British court hearing on Monday.Assanges lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, said extradition would expose A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020