REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

News of Roger Federer's knee surgery caught Novak Djokovic by surprise and the world number one said he hoped to see his Swiss rival back on court soon as the sport needs him. UPCOMING

OLYMPICS OLYMPICS-2020/KARATE (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC - A look at karate Graphics explaining the events and technique of karate

24 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/JUDO (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC - A look at judo Graphics explaining the technique and scoring of judo

24 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/WRESTLING (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC - A look at wrestling Graphics explaining the disciplines, technique and scoring of wrestling

24 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/TAEKWONDO (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC - A look at taekwondo Graphics explaining the technique of taekwondo

24 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/BOXING (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC - A look at boxing Graphics explaining the technique including offensive and defensive moves and fouls in boxing

24 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/SHOOTING (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC - A look at shooting Graphics explaining the technique, positions and equipment used in shooting

24 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/FENCING (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC - A look at fencing Graphics explaining the events and competition format of fencing

24 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT OLYMPICS-2020/ARCHERY (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC - A look at archery Graphics explaining the technique, competition format and equipment used in archery

24 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

PEOPLE-KOBE BRYANT/ (PIX) (TV) Los Angeles hosts a public memorial for Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles hosts a public memorial for NBA great Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others killed in a helicopter crash on January 26. 24 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-BAY/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich & Chelsea news conferences Bayern Munich and Chelsea speak to the media ahead of the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge.

24 Feb 12:15 ET / 17:15 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-FCB/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Barcelona news conference & training Barcelona prepare for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 match against Napoli.

24 Feb 12:15 ET / 17:15 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v West Ham United Liverpool face West Ham United in the Premier League.

24 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-USA/

Soccer - No virtual offside line in Major League Soccer Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has its critics in Major League Soccer (MLS), not least Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but for the most part it has avoided the widespread fan antipathy that has roiled the English Premier League, German Bundesliga and elsewhere.

25 Feb SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LYO-JUV/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Olympique Lyonnais v Juventus Lyon and Juventus will give news conference and will train ahead the Champions League match.

25 Feb SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-MCI/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid news conference & training Real Madrid prepare for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester City.

25 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-IND/ (PIX) Cricket-New Zealand v India first test

The first test between New Zealand and India starts in Wellington on Feb. 21. Session bulletins, trunk lead and sidebars on merit. 25 Feb

TENNIS TENNIS-DOHA/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Qatar Open Day three of the Qatar Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament.

25 Feb TENNIS-DUBAI/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships Action from day two of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - an ATP 500 event.

25 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CYCLING

CYCLING-UAE/ Cycling - UAE Tour

Stage three of the UAE Tour is a 198-kilometre ride from Sharjah to Rafisa Dam. 25 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS MANCHESTER UTD-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Q2 2020 Manchester United PLC Earnings Release The English soccer club will report lower second-quarter revenue and core profit, as it begins to bear the full brunt of missing out on the UEFA Champions League competition. The team is facing a battle to qualify for Europe's top club competition next season.

25 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.