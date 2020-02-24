Left Menu
Khelo India University Games: Punjab universities bag 3 gold in fencing

The universities of Punjab bagged three gold medals in fencing in the ongoing 2020 Khelo India University Games here on Monday.

Guru Nanak Dev University's fencing team.. Image Credit: ANI

The universities of Punjab bagged three gold medals in fencing in the ongoing 2020 Khelo India University Games here on Monday. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, won the gold medals in both Senior Men's Epee as well as Senior Team Men's Sabre while the Panjab University, Chandigarh, won the gold in Senior Team Women's Foil.

Guru Nanak Dev University's first medal came in the Men's Epee when the team of Nekpreet Singh, Udaivir Singh, Shubham and Prashar Rajan defeated Dr BR Ambedkar University from Aurangabad 45-22. In the Men's Sabre finals, it was the team of Amit Chib, Sehajpreet Singh, Prince and Javed Choudhary from Guru Nanak Dev University, which defeated Shivaji University, Kolhapur, 45-33.

"It is a really proud moment for us to be representing our university at the national level, and bagging the gold medal. It was an interesting bout, but our team was really professional in the way we went about our business, and finished the tie with a good difference," Nekpreet Singh of the Guru Nanak Dev University said in a statement. "I think we were very consistent throughout, and that is visible when you go through the scores as we earned 5 points in every round. It was good for me to get involved as well in the later stages, and I am very pleased to have helped my team in bagging the Gold medal at the Khelo India University Games," said Javed Choudhary.

Panjab University, Chandigarh, won the gold in Senior Team Women's Foil as they defeated Sardar Patel University, Gujarat, 45-41 in the finals bout. The team of Kusum, Kajal, and Simran along with Chhavi Kohli in reserve, triumphed over Khushi Sameja, Divya Zala, and Kajal Choudhary with Ritu Chaudhary in reserve, from the Sardar Patel University. Kajal performed exceptionally in the final round, as she helped her team overcome a 34-37 trail by producing 11 touches to win the tie 45-41 for her team.

"It was a very tough and hard-fought bout between the two finalists, but I believed in my abilities and got the better of their fencer. I just wanted to be calm, and stick to my basics, and managed to get 11 touches in the last round. So, I'm really happy to have helped the team in winning the Gold," Kajal said. (ANI)

