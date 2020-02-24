Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team management has given Shafali licence to play fearless cricket: Shikha Pandey

  • PTI
  • |
  • Perth
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:01 IST
Team management has given Shafali licence to play fearless cricket: Shikha Pandey

Experienced pacer Shikha Pandey on Monday said the Indian team management has given Shafali Verma the license to play fearless cricket as the teen sensation produced another explosive innings to set up a comfortable win against Bangladesh in the women's T20 World Cup here. The 16-year-old Verma smashed a 17-ball 39, including four sixes, to steer India to 142 to six before her bowling colleagues restricted Bangladesh to 124 for 8 in their 20 overs to win the match by 18 runs.

While Verma was the star of the show, 19-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues also impressed with a measured 34 from 37, and Pandey is confident the world will be seeing more of the same from the exciting young pair in Australia. "We have not asked her (Verma) to change anything. She has been given free licence to play her fearless brand of cricket," Pandey said.

"She is amazing. At 16, I hadn't even started training to become a cricketer. I'm very pleased to have such young fearless players in our team. It's amazing to see them doing what they did for us." Pandey, who also chipped in by taking two wickets for 14 runs, said the likes of Verma has no "baggage".

"There's no baggage, that's the biggest thing, and they express themselves so well in the team," the 30-year-old said. "We thought we had a great score on the board to defend today because we believe in our bowling department. We knew it would be a tough target for them to reach."

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she was hopeful that opener Smriti Mandhana, who missed Monday's match due to illness, will be fit for their next match against New Zealand on Thursday. "Hopefully. She is feeling better now, we do have two or three days and I hope she will recover well."

For Bangladesh, Nigar Sultana top-scored with 35 off 26 balls, but struggled to build a partnership in the middle. While Sultana was full of admiration for Verma, she also pointed out the 30-run contribution of Bangladesh's own young star Murshida Khatun at the top of the order.

"Shafali Verma played absolutely brilliantly. But Murshida Khatun played very well with the bat for us – she's in good form nowadays," Joty said. "We missed some chances in the field and didn't bowl well enough in the last five overs. We haven't played many matches against top eight teams, but we're a cricketing nation." PTI PDS PDS ATK

ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MLA takes on Hry Sports Minister over lack of facilities in stadium

Haryana BJP MLA Nirmal Rani on Monday pointed to lack of facilities in a sports stadium in her constituency, saying merely putting up four walls was not enough, causing embarrassment to her party which is part of the ruling coalition in the...

Rangers: Kreider re-signed, two hurt in car crash

New York Rangers president John Davidson announced Monday that forward Chris Kreiders contract had been extended and that two players were injured in a car accident. Kreider, 28, was in the final season of a four-year contract and would hav...

UPDATE 2-Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's trial

Here are key moments from the trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted on Monday of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping onetime aspiring actress Jessica Mann. The sentencing heari...

Airlines plunge as Italian coronavirus outbreak threatens longer crisis

European budget airlines bore the brunt of Mondays plunge in global stock markets as the arrival of the coronavirus in Italy pointed to a longer, deeper crisis than many have banked on. EasyJet dropped 16.4 and Ryanair 13.5 as airlines were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020