Avalanche acquire G Hutchinson from Maple Leafs

  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:42 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:42 IST
The Toronto Maple Leafs traded goaltender Michael Hutchinson to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday in exchange for defenseman Calle Rosen. Hutchinson, who turns 30 next week, is 4-9-1 with a 3.66 goals-against average, .886 save percentage and one shutout in 15 games with Toronto this season.

A third-round draft pick by the Boston Bruins in 2008, Hutchinson is 50-52-14 with a 2.81 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and five shutouts in 126 games with the Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets. Rosen, 26, has two assists in eight games with Colorado this season.

Rosen returns to Toronto, where he tallied one goal and one assist in eight games during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. --Field Level Media

