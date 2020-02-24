Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai University's twins bag four medals in Khelo India University Games

The University of Mumbai's twin-sisters Jyoti and Aarti are setting the swimming pool at the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) on fire as the duo shared four medals between them on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 23:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 23:31 IST
Mumbai University's twins bag four medals in Khelo India University Games
Identical twins Jyoti and Aarti, posing after winning a medal at the Khelo India University Games. . Image Credit: ANI

The University of Mumbai's twin-sisters Jyoti and Aarti are setting the swimming pool at the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) on fire as the duo shared four medals between them on Monday. On the opening day of the swimming events at the KIUG, the twins ended up on the podium in the 200m breaststroke, Jyoti winning a gold and Aarti a bronze, the duo also helped the University of Mumbai to clinch a bronze in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

They hang out together, pull pranks on each other and even enjoy the same kind of films, No surprise there of course: they are identical twins, yes, Jyoti and Aarti are best friends and training partners too; but they are also fierce competitors once they are out there in the water. "At the age of four, we swam from the Gateway of India to Alibaug, setting a record for the fastest time by twins their age in the process," Jyoti said.

With more events to come up, they want to take the pressure off and relax. And for that there is only one remedy: unwind with the kind of movie they like best. "Don't tell anyone," Jyoti laughed, "but our favourites are Tamil movies." Interestingly, training and family time is virtually the same thing for everybody in the house. "Even today it is a family outing," Aarti added.

Jyoti has got a head-start over Aarti as far as Khelo India Games go. She not only took part in the second edition in Pune but also won gold in the 200m and silver in the 100m, both breast-stroke. But for Aarti this is new. "I was hugely disappointed to have not made it for the Games in 2019. But in a way, it was a blessing in disguise. Here I am now, at the inaugural edition of the Khelo India University Games 2020," Aarti said.

Between them, however, the twins have over a hundred medals over several events at the district, state and national levels. They follow the dictate of their father, who is in the Mumbai Police force when it comes to events. "To tell you the truth, we have never been coached to aim for medals or to win races. The idea is to put in your best every day and let success take care of itself," Aarti revealed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Actor Smollett pleads not guilty to new Chicago hoax charges; seeks stay, dismissal

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty in a Chicago court on Monday to renewed felony charges that he made false reports to police about being attacked in a hate crime that he is accused of staging in a bid to advance his ca...

Senators trade Pageau, Namestnikov for draft picks

The New York Islanders acquired forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for three draft picks on Monday morning. Hours later, Pageau agreed to a six-year contract extension with the Islanders. Financial terms were n...

Oilers acquire F Athanasiou, D Green from Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers acquired speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou and veteran defenseman Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings in a pair of trades on Monday. Athanasiou joined minor-league forward Ryan Kuffner in heading to Edmonton in exchang...

Rangers' Shesterkin, Buchnevich injured in car crash

Two New York Rangers players sustained non-life-threatening injuries Sunday night in a car crash in Brooklyn, N.Y. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who was driving, broke a rib and will be reevaluated in two weeks. Forward Pavel Buchnevich was a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020