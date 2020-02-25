Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ibiza expel ball boys following racist video

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 00:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 00:06 IST
Soccer-Ibiza expel ball boys following racist video

Spanish third-tier side UD Ibiza has confirmed that they have expelled a number of ball boys from the club's academy after they sent a racist video on social media to Sporting Gijon B goalkeeper Christian Joel.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported that the ball boys had taken the hoody belonging to Cuban player Joel while the goalkeeper was warming up before Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Balearic Island team. Later that afternoon, the goalkeeper received messages on social media from the ball boys, who were seen laughing and calling him an "immigrant".

It led to Ibiza taking action. "There could be no other alternative than for our club to expel these boys from the Academy with immediate and complete effect," said the club in a statement on Sunday. "Ibiza is a sporting entity that is formed by people of hugely different backgrounds, languages, and upbringings.

"Here we work so that football is a meeting place and a place where everyone can get along, in which this kind of behavior must be punished, reported and eliminated at the root." Ibiza, who narrowly lost to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey earlier this year, currently sit second in their regionalized Segunda B table in the third tier of Spanish football.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Actor Smollett pleads not guilty to new Chicago hoax charges; seeks stay, dismissal

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty in a Chicago court on Monday to renewed felony charges that he made false reports to police about being attacked in a hate crime that he is accused of staging in a bid to advance his ca...

Senators trade Pageau, Namestnikov for draft picks

The New York Islanders acquired forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for three draft picks on Monday morning. Hours later, Pageau agreed to a six-year contract extension with the Islanders. Financial terms were n...

Oilers acquire F Athanasiou, D Green from Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers acquired speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou and veteran defenseman Mike Green from the Detroit Red Wings in a pair of trades on Monday. Athanasiou joined minor-league forward Ryan Kuffner in heading to Edmonton in exchang...

Rangers' Shesterkin, Buchnevich injured in car crash

Two New York Rangers players sustained non-life-threatening injuries Sunday night in a car crash in Brooklyn, N.Y. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who was driving, broke a rib and will be reevaluated in two weeks. Forward Pavel Buchnevich was a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020