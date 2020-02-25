Left Menu
Boxing-Wilder says wants Fury rematch

  • Updated: 25-02-2020 05:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Deontay Wilder will exercise his rematch clause in a bid to regain his WBC heavyweight belt from Tyson Fury after the Briton beat the American on Saturday, he has told The Athletic. Wilder and Fury fought to a split-decision draw in their first meeting in December 2018 but their rematch was a one-sided affair as the 'Gypsy King' took control early and never let up en route to a seventh-round stoppage.

The loss was the first for Wilder (42-1-1) while lineal heavyweight champion Fury improved to 30-0-1. Wilder also told The Athletic his legs were weakened by the 45-pound costume of full dark armor and helmet that he wore to the ring to honor Black History Month.

Sports Illustrated, citing a source familiar with the contract, said the fight would take place by the end of July. Earlier, WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports an all-English fight between Joshua and Fury "will happen."

