Sports News Roundup: Injury won't stop triple medal quest in Tokyo; Key facts about boxing at the Tokyo 2020 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Injury won't stop triple medal quest in Tokyo says Laura Kenny

British track great Laura Kenny has no intention of scaling back her triple-gold ambition for the Tokyo Olympics despite a broken shoulder that threatened to wreck her season. Kenny, winner of both team pursuit and omnium gold at the last two Olympics, fractured her scapula when crashing at a World Cup event in Canada in January.

Key facts about boxing at the Tokyo 2020 Games

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics includes 33 sports, one of which is boxing. Here are some key facts about boxing at the Olympics. NBA roundup: LeBron gets Lakers past Celtics

Anthony Davis tallied 32 points and 13 rebounds and LeBron James recorded 29 points, nine assists and eight boards, and the Los Angeles Lakers weathered a career-high-tying 41-point effort by Jayson Tatum to beat the Boston Celtics 114-112 on Sunday at Staples Center. The historic rivals went back-and-forth throughout the game, and right down to the wire. The Celtics took a 110-108 lead with 1:17 remaining when Jaylen Brown, who scored 20 points, knocked down a 3-pointer.

Ferrari say engine testing failure is no cause for concern

Ferrari have got to the bottom of Sebastian Vettel's engine problem at the first pre-season Formula One test in Spain last week and are not worried about it, the team said on Monday. The Italians said the engine had been stripped and checked back at their Maranello factory after the failure at the Circuit de Catalunya.

'He was my everything': NBA's Kobe Bryant mourned at emotional Los Angeles tribute

A gallery of basketball legends joined thousands of Kobe Bryant fans in Los Angeles on Monday to pay tribute to the transcendent NBA star, his daughter and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month that shocked the world of sports and beyond. The "Celebration of Life" memorial at the Staples Center, Bryant's home arena during most of his storied 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers, featured an emotional address by Bryant's widow Vanessa, who started dating Kobe when she was 17.

Djokovic continues hot streak with opening win in Dubai

World number one Novak Djokovic extended his unbeaten start to the season with a 6-1 6-2 victory over Tunisian Malek Jaziri in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday. Djokovic, who helped Serbia to victory in the ATP Cup before lifting his eighth Australian Open title last month, struck 22 winners and did not face a breakpoint against wildcard Jaziri in a near-faultless display.

Rangers: Kreider re-signed, two hurt in car crash

New York Rangers president John Davidson announced Monday that forward Chris Kreider's contract had been extended and that two players were injured in a car accident. Kreider, 28, was in the final season of a four-year contract and would have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He agreed to terms on a seven-year deal.

Financial terms were not disclosed. American Gauff breaks into top 50 at the age of 15

American teenage sensation Coco Gauff made her top 50 debuts in the updated WTA rankings released on Monday, becoming the first 15-year-old in 15 years to achieve the feat. Gauff, who continued her dramatic rise by reaching the fourth round on her Australian Open debut before losing to eventual champion Sofia Kenin, emulates Bulgarian Sesil Karatantcheva, who made the top 50 at the same age in Aug. 2005.

Tennis: American teenager Anisimova upsets Svitolina in Qatar

American teenager Amanda Anisimova claimed the third victory of her career over a top-10 player on Monday by stunning fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-3 in the Qatar Open second round. Anisimova, who last beat a top-10 opponent on the way to her first Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open last year, struck 27 winners in a display of relentless aggression and saved all three break points on her own serve.

Boxing: Fury versus Joshua 'will happen', says promoter Hearn

A fight between British champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for the undisputed world heavyweight title "will happen" and could be the biggest in the history of the sport, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said on Monday. Hearn told Sky Sports television he would do everything possible to agree a deal, and both sides would be "clowns" and "idiots" if they did not make the fight happen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.