Left Menu
Development News Edition

Klopp salutes 'special' Liverpool after record-equalling 18th successive win

  • PTI
  • |
  • Liverpool
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 10:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 10:09 IST
Klopp salutes 'special' Liverpool after record-equalling 18th successive win
Image Credit: Flickr

Jurgen Klopp admitted he never expected Liverpool to make such a "special" charge towards the Premier League title after a record-equalling 3-2 victory against West Ham left the runaway leaders four wins from the clinching the trophy. Klopp's side was in danger of dropping Premier League points for the first time since their draw at Manchester United on October 20 after falling behind in the second half at Anfield on Monday.

Georginio Wijnaldum put Liverpool ahead early on but Issa Diop equalized soon after. Pablo Fornals gave struggling West Ham a stunning lead, but Lukasz Fabianski's woeful blunder allowed Mohamed Salah to equalize with his 19th goal of the season.

Sadio Mane completed the fightback with nine minutes left as Liverpool restored their 22-point lead over Manchester City. The dramatic escape ensured they equaled Manchester City's top-flight record of 18 consecutive wins set between August and December 2017.

Klopp, usually reluctant to celebrate milestones, confessed to being impressed by Liverpool's relentless run. "A couple of years ago, three or four maybe, in the beginning, I said we want to write our own stories, we want to create our own history," Klopp said.

"Obviously, the boys took really seriously what I said there. It's so special, the numbers are incredible, so difficult. "We said it a couple of times, we spoke about wonderful games, brilliant games, we spoke about hard games, difficult games. In the end, that's what counts."

- 'We are ready to fight' - ===========================

Liverpool's 21st successive league victory at Anfield also equaled their own English top-flight record for consecutive home wins, set by Bill Shankly's team between January and December 1972. They need 12 points from their final 11 games to guarantee a first title since 1990.

They are unbeaten in their last 44 league matches, just five short of Arsenal's all-time English record of 49. It is unthinkable that Liverpool would squander their lead now but, publicly at least, Klopp is taking nothing for granted.

"We all know it's very special, but at the moment we are really just in the situation and want to recover and prepare for the next one," he said. "The next opponent is really waiting and wants to fight us. I saw the boys tonight, they are ready to fight and as long as we are really ready to fight, nobody should worry, but we still have a lot of work to do."

Klopp's men found themselves in the rare position of coming off a defeat, for only the third time in all competitions this season, after Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League last 16 first-leg loss at Atletico Madrid. And third, from the bottom, West Ham gave them all they could handle in a thrilling clash that suggested Liverpool are not invincible just yet as they try to emulate Arsenal's unbeaten 2003-04 top-flight campaign.

Another record was equaled as Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold matched last season's Premier League landmark of 12 assists from a defender, having supplied the crosses for Wijnaldum and Mane. "I think we passed the moment where we treat (Alexander-Arnold) like a young boy, he is just a proper member of the squad," Klopp said.

"Everybody has to contribute, everybody has to bring on the pitch what he is able to do -- and the boys do a lot to bring him or (Andy Robertson) in the position and save them there. "I don't want to make the performance more than it is, I am completely happy with it but that's how football works on the highest level."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

U.S. President Donald Trump will seek 2.5 billion from Congress to fight the coronavirus epidemic and U.S. and South Korean militaries are considering scaling back joint training as the virus spreads in Europe and the Middle East.MALAYSIA-P...

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry.

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry....

Like everything else, stress too comes with a positive effect!

A new study has thrown some positive light on stress and depression suggesting that despite all of its negative effects, stress still benefit people socially. The study was published in the journal Stress and Health.In a study, a team of sc...

People paying price for giving power to insensitive, shortsighted leaders: Chidambaram on Delhi violence

A day after seven persons lost their lives and over a 100 were injured in the violence in the North-East district here, Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the Central government and stated that people wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020