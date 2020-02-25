Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bucks, Raptors ready to resume heated rivalry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 13:16 IST
Bucks, Raptors ready to resume heated rivalry
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors will be seeing quite a bit of each other and that is even before a possible meeting in the playoffs. After the Bucks visit the Raptors on Tuesday night, the teams will still have two more regular-season meetings, at Milwaukee on April 1, then at Toronto on April 3.

The Bucks won the only meeting so far this season, 115-105 at home on Nov. 2. Neither team will be putting too much emphasis on regular-season results between the Bucks, who lead the Eastern Conference, and the Raptors, who are second in the East. The Bucks won the season series 3-1 last season and had an NBA-best 60 wins, but the Raptors won the Eastern Conference final in six games on the way to the NBA championship.

"They're rolling and we're playing a little bit better," Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said. "Hopefully, we give ourselves a good shot. They kicked our (butts) all last year, too, in the regular season and it didn't much matter in the playoffs." The Raptors are coming off a 127-81 home victory Sunday over the Indiana Pacers, the largest margin of victory (46) in franchise history. They actually led by 49 points when Matt Thomas made a 3-pointer with 43 seconds to play.

The Raptors have won 17 of their past 18 games. The Bucks have won 17 of their past 19 games after a surprisingly difficult 137-134 overtime road victory Monday over the Washington Wizards.

The Bucks on Tuesday will be playing their third game in four days. "I watch them play and they win every game by 20 points and I don't know what to make of it, other than nobody can even come close to them, right?" Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "I mean, I don't know what their margin of error is, but when I do watch them, it's boring. It's over by halftime half the time, and nobody ever really makes a threat. ... They're really good. They've really got it going. ... It'll be a challenge, but we'll be OK."

The Bucks did not have one of those easy victories on Monday. Their star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, had 22 points and 14 rebounds when he fouled out with 1:33 left in regulation. The Wizards overcame a 17-point deficit to lead 123-121 with 1:01 to play. Khris Middleton, who finished with 40 points, took over in overtime and scored Milwaukee's final nine points.

Over the weekend, the Bucks became the first team this season to clinch a playoff spot. "I feel like we got some of the best players in the league," Bucks guard George Hill told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recently. "I feel like we still got an All-Star in Eric Bledsoe that got kind of snubbed -- to me. We've got K-Midd (Middleton), we got Giannis, we got the defensive player of the year -- in my opinion -- in Brook Lopez, we have a great bench, we have a great defender in Wes (Matthews), so I think we got a great team and we can compete with anybody."

The Raptors are on a nine-game winning streak at home and are averaging 125.1 points and shooting .519 (415-800) from the field, including .413 (138-for-334) from 3-point distance, during that span.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

6 SC judges suffering from swine flu: Justice DY Chandrachud

As many as six Supreme Court judges are suffering from swine flu, Justice DY Chandrachud said on Tuesday. Justice Chandrachud made the comments at the Supreme Court.The judge informed the court that six judges were down with H1N1 virus, and...

Last marshal of the Soviet Union Dmitry Yazov dies

The last marshal of the Soviet Union Dmitry Yazov, who participated in a coup against then USSR leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991, has died, news agencies reported. Russias defense ministry said in a statement carried by agencies that Yazov ...

LG Anil Baijal outlines AAP govt's priorities in his address in Delhi Assembly

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday addressed the first session of the 7th Legislative Assembly and outlined the Arvind Kejriwal governments priorities, including strengthening health and education services and making Delhi a world class cit...

Lack of funds may delay salary: Visva-Bharati to faculty, non-teaching staff

Visva-Bharati authorities have informed faculty members of the university and non-teaching staff that there may be a delay in payment of salary for the month of February due to lack of funds. The premier central university, founded by Nobel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020