Left Menu
Development News Edition

A first: DRS to be used in Ranji semifinal between Saurashtra and Gujarat

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rajkot
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 14:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 14:00 IST
A first: DRS to be used in Ranji semifinal between Saurashtra and Gujarat

In a first, the Decision Review System (DRS) will be implemented in the Ranji Trophy when Saurashtra take on Gujarat in the semifinal of the premier domestic competition, starting here on Saturday. The teams will be given four referrals per innings but the technology will not have Hawk Eye and Ultra Edge, two key components of the DRS used in international games.

"First time in Ranji Trophy, Umpire Decision Review System (DRS) is being introduced. Semi-final matches and final match of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 will have DRS system," Saurashtra Cricket Association stated in a press release on Tuesday. Last week, BCCI's general manager of cricket Saba Karim had said the limited use of DRS was always planned for the Ranji Trophy semifinals and not from the knockout stages.

The decision to introduce limited DRS was taken after the umpires committed a few howlers in some knockout games of the previous season. The semifinal will be held at the SCA Stadium in Khandheri.

"In each innings, each team shall be allowed to make a maximum of four player review. Where a request for a player review results in the original on-field decision being reversed, then the Player Review shall be categorised as successful and shall not count towards the innings limit," the release stated. Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah welcomed the decision of having DRS in Ranji trophy.

He stated that the Ranji Trophy along with Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali are the most important events in India's domestic calendar and DRS should be use in at least the semifinals and finals of these tournaments. This is Saurashtra's sixth appearance in a Ranji semi-final.

The other semi-final of the domestic championship will be played between Karnataka and Bengal. In July, Karim had said the DRS will be used from knockouts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

German minister: support for Laschet as CDU leader not directed against Merkel

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday that his support for Armin Laschet in running for the leadership of Angela Merkels party was not directed against the chancellor. Our offer is not directed against Angela Merkel, he told a n...

6 SC judges suffering from swine flu: Justice DY Chandrachud

As many as six Supreme Court judges are suffering from swine flu, Justice DY Chandrachud said on Tuesday. Justice Chandrachud made the comments at the Supreme Court.The judge informed the court that six judges were down with H1N1 virus, and...

Last marshal of the Soviet Union Dmitry Yazov dies

The last marshal of the Soviet Union Dmitry Yazov, who participated in a coup against then USSR leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991, has died, news agencies reported. Russias defense ministry said in a statement carried by agencies that Yazov ...

LG Anil Baijal outlines AAP govt's priorities in his address in Delhi Assembly

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday addressed the first session of the 7th Legislative Assembly and outlined the Arvind Kejriwal governments priorities, including strengthening health and education services and making Delhi a world class cit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020