Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Nadal feels at home in Acapulco as he returns to action

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 14:33 IST
Tennis-Nadal feels at home in Acapulco as he returns to action
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@RafaelNadal)

Rafa Nadal says the Mexican Open in Acapulco feels "a little bit like home" as the Spaniard returns to action on Tuesday for the first time since being dethroned as world number one by Novak Djokovic. Nadal exited the Australian Open with a defeat to Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals while Djokovic went on to beat the Austrian in the final to claim a record-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park.

Nadal will have the chance to claim the top spot back on Monday if he wins his third title in Acapulco and Djokovic fails to reach the semi-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. However, Nadal's path to victory is anything but easy with a host of top names taking part including champion Nick Kyrgios, Melbourne semi-finalist Alexander Zverev, multiple major winner Stan Wawrinka and high-flying Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

"It's a very tough tournament. It's one of the best tournaments of the world, one of the most beautiful tournaments of the world," said Nadal, who begins his campaign against countryman Pablo Andujar. "That attracts the best players, so it's always a very tough draw here. But that's nice and that's very positive for the tournament."

Nadal won the title at Acapulco in 2005 and then again in 2013, after which it switched playing surface to hardcourts from clay. Explaining why he feels in the comfort zone in Acapulco, Nadal told the ATP Tour: "(I speak the) the same language. Nice people, always very friendly people. Every time that I am here I feel a little bit like home".

Nadal lost to Kyrgios last year and later accused the mercurial Australian of lacking respect after he employed an underarm serve during the contest. Nadal has won the title or reached the final in three of his four appearances and views his 2013 win as a "key moment" in his career.

"This event was the biggest one until that moment that I won (in 2005). After that I started to achieve a lot of important things," Nadal said. "It was like the beginning of something special. "When I won here in 2013 it was probably a key moment in my career because I came back after a very long knee injury. I won in Sao Paulo, but with a lot of problems, without playing very well. But I came here and I played great again.

"Winning here made me feel confident again ... so 2013 was even more special than 2005."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court grants bail to accused in Pulwama attack conspiracy case

A Delhi court has granted bail to Yusuf Chopan, an accused in Pulwama terror attack conspiracy case, observing that he is entitled to statutory bail as the investigating agency has failed to file charge-sheet within the statutory period. Sp...

All-party delegation from Punjab to meet PM for simplification of process to visit Kartarpur Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will lead an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a waiver of passport and simplification of the process for visiting Kartarpur Sahib and to urge him to pressurise Pakis...

First batch of Filipinos evacuated from Japan coronavirus-hit cruise ship - report

The first batch of Filipino evacuees from coronavirus-hit Japan cruise shipboard flight is on their way back to the Philippines after testing negative for coronavirus infection. according to media reports.Confirmed cases on the British-regi...

UPDATE 5-S.Korea's Moon says situation "very grave" as mass virus tests get going

South Korean health authorities aim to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the centre of a surge of new coronavirus cases as President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the situation was very grave. South Koreas tally of cases of corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020