Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putting a premium on fitness, wellness is need of the hour, feels Bindra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 15:09 IST
Putting a premium on fitness, wellness is need of the hour, feels Bindra

What goes into the making of a world-class athlete is a question best answered by Abhinav Bindra -- through his cutting-edge High Performance Centres. He now wants people at large to put a premium on fitness and wellness.

By ushering in the new age sports and medical care hitherto unseen in India, the country's lone individual Olympic gold medallist is helping improve the lives of people outside the sporting arena. "That is the need of the hour," the 37-year-old, the brainchild behind the Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance (ABTP), told PTI in a telephonic interview.

"The work that I have been doing revolved around prevention of injuries, proper rehabilitation, it revolved around well being and holistic approach," the champion shooter added. Daivam Wellness, India's first functional medicine centre, has tied up with Bindra's ABTP and asked about the collaboration, he said this happened because of similar visions.

"It is very similar to what Daivam really does like lifestyle ... going to the route cause of the problem, the philosophy is same. "It is really the need of the hour. What the people in the country need is meeting of minds between similar philosophy for betterment and well being of people."

He is trying to ensure the best global practices in either prevention of injuries or treatment of injuries are accessible to the people at large. "Sport is always the inspiration behind what we do. We do a lot of work on prevention of injuries, lifestyle related issues, which has resulted in a lot of structural imbalances, and the technology that we have allows us to make everything much more accountable and completely data driven," said Bindra.

ABTP has five centres -- in Pune, New Delhi, Mohali, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar. "With technology we are able to employ assessment protocol which then allows us to evaluate what the imbalances are and then a customised programme is made," he said.

From back ache to rehabilitation, athletes and people at large go to these centres. Bindra says wellness is also "absolutely important" for sportspersons.

"An athlete is also a human being. Once we take care of wellbeing of an athlete then performance will automatically come. An athlete is not a robot, not a machine. Wellbeing of athletes is absolute necessary." His real goal also is to go to the grassroots, identify talent and provide them scientific training and rehabilitation facilities, something, he feels, can help "make a big impact in our performance".

Asked about awareness, he said, "There is much more awareness than before, we have to train the whole ecosystem and only when we take this to the base level we will start to make a real impact." Sanjay Sachdeva, founder & CEO Daivam Wellness, is delighted with the association.

"As part of Daivam's journey to enable complete wellbeing in every person's life through the integration of various aspects of their life, it is imperative to join hands with organisations who are equally in sync with this ideal as well," Sachdeva said. "ABTP was thus a natural progression and perfect example of a team that inherently has a similar objective and look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership." PTI AH PDS

PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Diphtheria, tetanus booster shots unnecessary for adults who were fully vaccinated as children: Study

A new study has suggested that adults do not need tetanus or diphtheria booster shots if theyve already completed their childhood vaccination series against these debilitating diseases. The conclusion of this research published in the journ...

Neeraj Pandey, Ajay Devgn's 'Chanakya' to go on floors in October

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey says his upcoming feature film Chanakya, starring Ajay Devgn, is currently in pre-production, gearing to go on floors by October. Ajay will essay the eponymous role in Chanakya, a historical drama on master economist...

Himachal Guv hails 'strong leadership' at Centre, says state backs decisions on CAA, Art 370

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday expressed the state governments support to the Centre on the new citizenship law and nullification of Article 370, praising the strong leadership in Delhi. In his two-hour address that...

Malaysia's opposition parties call for elections

Malaysias opposition parties on Tuesday called for elections and declined to support any unity government under interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.We are calling for parliament to be dissolved and let the people decide, Annuar Musa, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020