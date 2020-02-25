Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's tennis is open and exciting: Mary Pierce

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 15:15 IST
Women's tennis is open and exciting: Mary Pierce

The unpredictability in modern day women's tennis is not bad, says two-time Grand Slam singles champion Mary Pierce, who also misses the 'serve and volley' style and rivalries of the old time. Pierce had won the Australian Open (1995) and her home major French Open (2000), apart from two doubles Grand Slams in a successful career, in which she touched the world number three rank in 1995.

The men's tennis is literally owned by the 'Big 3' when it comes to winning the majors but different champions are emerging in the women's game. Japan's Naomi Osaka won the 2018 US Open and 2019 Australian Open but struggled to repeat her performance at majors after that.

It was Sofia Kenin who took home the 2020 Australian Open trophy. The 45-year-old Mary said the game had evolved a lot since her playing days.

"It's very different today. There were rivalries, there was depth. Every top-10 player wanted to be number one. Now it's so open. You go to a tournament and you don't know who is going to win Grand Slam because the player who wins a Grand Slam does not dominate the rest of the year. "So, it leaves it very open and it's exciting. I don't think it's bad. It keeps everyone hanging on. It' interesting to see different players coming up every time," said Mary, talking to a select group of journalists.

However, she does miss certain aspects of the old times. "There were a lot more one-handed backhands and serve and volley. Today there is a lot of power from the baseline, personally I miss serve and volley, I miss the players coming on to the net very often."

Mary felt probably because the tennis equipments have undergone a sea change in the last few years, the serve and volley is difficult to play these days. "The racquets and the strings have more power in them. The game is faster and probably the balls are coming back faster, so serve and volley is not easy. But it should come back in the game," she said.

Mary was speaking as tournament ambassador of the Roland Garros wild card series, which gives junior Indian players a chance to be in the reckoning for the junior French Open wild card. Mary, who also partnered with India's Mahesh Bhupathi and won the 2005 Wimbledon mixed doubles trophy with him, felt the new-generation players struggle to cope with the pressure that comes with success.

"Maybe the players are finding it difficult to handle the pressure and expectations. Winning a Grand Slam comes with the number one rank. There is not one player who is dominating besides Serena," she said. The 15-year-old American Coco Gauff has been the centre of attention these days as she became one of the youngest to break into top-50.

Mary said Coco can't avoid attention but need to have good people around her who would help in handling the limelight. "It's difficult, not easy having lot of attention. It's not going to change, every time there is a young player playing extraordinarily, will get attention. It's part of the package.

"What's important is to have the right people around you, to stay humble and grounded. Like in Nadal family, when Rafa comes back home, he does the dishes, like everybody else in the family. That's important." Asked how to make tennis more affordable since it is still considered a game for the elite, Mary struggled to provide an answer. The former French player admitted that she was lucky to have a sponsor when she was as young as 13.

In her message to the young Indian players, Mary said getting rich in experience is key. "(Performing better on big stage) That comes from experience. There have to be right facilities, access to competition and good coaches. Nothing takes place of experience. A lot of hard work, sacrifice, discipline, eating well, sleeping well is required. More you play, more you can analyse the situation better."

Mary said it was "incredible what Serena has done in her career". After giving birth to her first child, Serena has made four major finals but has not been able to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam trophy.

"What she is doing now just shows the emotional and mental side of humans. May be occasion gets to her. Personally I would like to see that happening." PTI AT AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Diphtheria, tetanus booster shots unnecessary for adults who were fully vaccinated as children: Study

A new study has suggested that adults do not need tetanus or diphtheria booster shots if theyve already completed their childhood vaccination series against these debilitating diseases. The conclusion of this research published in the journ...

Neeraj Pandey, Ajay Devgn's 'Chanakya' to go on floors in October

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey says his upcoming feature film Chanakya, starring Ajay Devgn, is currently in pre-production, gearing to go on floors by October. Ajay will essay the eponymous role in Chanakya, a historical drama on master economist...

Himachal Guv hails 'strong leadership' at Centre, says state backs decisions on CAA, Art 370

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday expressed the state governments support to the Centre on the new citizenship law and nullification of Article 370, praising the strong leadership in Delhi. In his two-hour address that...

Malaysia's opposition parties call for elections

Malaysias opposition parties on Tuesday called for elections and declined to support any unity government under interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.We are calling for parliament to be dissolved and let the people decide, Annuar Musa, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020