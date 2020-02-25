Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhoni to start training for IPL-13 from March 2

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 16:29 IST
Dhoni to start training for IPL-13 from March 2

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will start training for his much-anticipated return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from March 2 amid never-ending speculation on his career, which has been on hold since last year's ODI World Cup. The talismanic Chennai Super Kings captain, who led India to two world titles, will start his training at the M A Chidambaram Stadium along with some other players of the franchise.

The 38-year old has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year and has maintained a stoic silence on what his next move would be. He was dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players in January. "Dhoni will train at the M A Chidambaram stadium from March 2. He will practice with players who are available at that time," CSK CEO K S Viswanathan said here.

"The full camp will begin on 19 March when all the players would have joined the squad," he added. The IPL 2020 begins with CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29.

Dhoni is expected to practice for a couple of weeks with the likes of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu among others. He would then take a break before returning, a source said. Raina and Rayudu have been training here for the past three weeks or so.

A source said it would help the veteran stumper to bond with the new players in the CSK set-up. Dhoni had commenced training with the Jharkhand team some time back.

The Super Kings' practice sessions in the last two years has attracted thousands of fans and with Dhoni set for an early arrival for preparation, similar numbers can be expected this time around too. The three-time IPL champions had picked up veteran leggie Piyush Chawla, Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood, England all-rounder Sam Curran and Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore during the players' auction held in December last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Nokia recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for 4th time

Nokia announced today that the company has been honored as one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.Nokia is one of just three telecommunic...

Champions League absence weighs on Man Utd earnings

English soccer club Manchester United reported lower second-quarter revenue and core profit as the clubs absence from this seasons European Champions League took its toll. Core earnings fell 31 to 72 million pounds 93 million for the three ...

Power Minister announces installation of 10 lakh smart meters across India

Minister of State for Power R K Singh on Tuesday announced the successful installation of 10 lakh smart meters across India under the governments smart meter national programme SMNP. These smart meters operational in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, H...

Iran deputy health minister has coronavirus: adviser

Tehran, Feb 25 AFP Irans deputy health minister has been infected with the new coronavirus, a ministry official said on Tuesday, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic republic. The coronavirus test for Mr Harirchi, the deputy health minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020