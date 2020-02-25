Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serena Williams is greatest player of all time, says Mary Pierce

Serena Williams is a legend and greatest tennis player of all time, former tennis player Mary Pierce said on Tuesday on the sidelines of Roland Garros Junior Wild Card Series tournament.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 16:59 IST
Serena Williams is greatest player of all time, says Mary Pierce
former tennis player Mary Pierce. Image Credit: ANI

Serena Williams is a legend and greatest tennis player of all time, former tennis player Mary Pierce said on Tuesday on the sidelines of Roland Garros Junior Wild Card Series tournament. "Serena William is incredible, she is a legend and greatest player of all time and what she is doing today after having baby and being married and now that she has achieved, she does not have to play tennis anymore but she does it because she is passionate about it, she loves it and she wants to rewrite the history of the game and win more grand slams title, so I just think it's incredible what she is doing and what she is still capable to do today," Pierce told ANI.

Recently, Sania Mirza staged a winning comeback on the tennis court as she along with her Ukranian partner Nadia Kichenok won the Hobart International tournament. The duo defeated Zhang Shuai and Peng Shuai of China 6-4, 6-4 in the finals. The 45-year-old Pierce said that she had the pleasure of playing with Sania Mirza when she was a teenager and she knew one day Sania will become a great champion.

"I had the pleasure of playing with Sania Mirza I believe when she was sixteen in her first tournament at Hyderabad and it was impressive to be in court with her and to see how hard she hit the ball and at that time she was making a lot of mistakes and I thought if she keeps that ball on the court she is going to be a great champion one day and obviously that happened and she is," Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Pierce said that representing your country at the Olympics is great honour and privilege for every tennis player.

" Olympics is such a special event and as tennis player, it's an honour and privilege to play and represent your country being at the opening ceremony is so special and to think that you have an opportunity to win an Olympic medal just means so much that you are there and you are one of the best tennis players in the world and you are the best in your country and you representing your flag so its a great honour and it's great experience," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Nokia recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for 4th time

Nokia announced today that the company has been honored as one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.Nokia is one of just three telecommunic...

Champions League absence weighs on Man Utd earnings

English soccer club Manchester United reported lower second-quarter revenue and core profit as the clubs absence from this seasons European Champions League took its toll. Core earnings fell 31 to 72 million pounds 93 million for the three ...

Power Minister announces installation of 10 lakh smart meters across India

Minister of State for Power R K Singh on Tuesday announced the successful installation of 10 lakh smart meters across India under the governments smart meter national programme SMNP. These smart meters operational in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, H...

Iran deputy health minister has coronavirus: adviser

Tehran, Feb 25 AFP Irans deputy health minister has been infected with the new coronavirus, a ministry official said on Tuesday, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic republic. The coronavirus test for Mr Harirchi, the deputy health minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020