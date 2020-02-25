Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Too much sex hurting Bucharest club's performance, owner says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:05 IST
Soccer-Too much sex hurting Bucharest club's performance, owner says

Gigi Becali, the flamboyant owner of Bucharest football club FCSB, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest, thinks he knows what to blame for his team's recent poor run in the Romanian league: too much of the wrong kind of exercise. The 1986 European Cup winners, Romania's most successful club with 26 league titles, have failed to win their last three games, and Becali said the players were having too much sex.

"My players are making love with their girlfriends too often, that's why they aren't playing football so well lately," he told local media after FCSB's 1-1 home draw against lowly Chindia Targoviste, which left them fourth in the standings, eight points behind leaders CFR Cluj. The 61-year-old Becali, who made a fortune in real estate after the fall of communism in 1989 and served as a member of the European Parliament, praised CFR Cluj coach Dan Petrescu, a former Chelsea and Southampton right back, for restoring discipline at the club.

"Look at Dan Petrescu," said Becali. "CFR players have sex only once a week. They meet with women only once a week." CFR officials could not be reached for comment.

"If (FCSB striker) Florinel Coman would have rested too ... but he is doing other things," said Becali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Gauteng to spend R60bn on building and maintaining infrastructure

The Gauteng Provincial Government will in the next five years spend R60 billion on building and maintaining infrastructure, which will contribute to the creation of an additional 100 000 jobs, and facilitate the development of 50 black indu...

Indian-origin minister sworn in as UK’s new Attorney General

Indian-origin Suella Braverman, appointed the UKs new Attorney General in British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons reshuffled Cabinet earlier this month, was on Monday formally sworn in for the post at a ceremony at the Royal Courts of Justice...

''Convene AICC session soon to entrust party leadership to

Some Congress leaders under the Telangana Congress Loyalists Forumon Tuesday wrote toCongress president Sonia Gandhi to convene a session of the AICC at the earliest to entrust the party leadership to RahulGandhi. In the letter, a copy of w...

US First Lady Melania Trump turns into student at 'Happiness Class' in school, says curriculum inspiring

US First Lady Melania Trump virtually turned into a student herself on Tuesday in the Happiness Class at a Delhi government school here, joining the children in meditating, storytelling and other relaxing activities, and noted that the uniq...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020