BRIEF-FIFA's Ethics Committee Sanctions Uruguay's Wilmar Valdez

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA):

* SAYS ADJUDICATORY CHAMBER OF THE INDEPENDENT ETHICS COMMITTEE SANCTIONS WILMAR VALDEZ

* FIFA SAYS ADJUDICATORY CHAMBER OF INDEPENDENT ETHICS COMMITTEE FOUND WILMAR VALDEZ, FORMER PRESIDENT OF URUGUAYAN FOOTBALL, GUILTY OF HAVING INFRINGED HIS DUTY OF LOYALTY, IN VIOLATION OF FIFA CODE OF ETHICS (Berlin Speed Desk)

