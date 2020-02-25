Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-UEFA says monitoring coronavirus, not yet clear if any impact on Euro 2020

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 19:57 IST
Soccer-UEFA says monitoring coronavirus, not yet clear if any impact on Euro 2020

It is not yet clear whether Euro 2020 will be affected by the coronavirus outbreak which has struck Italy, one of the 12 host countries, a vice-president of European soccer body UEFA said on Tuesday. The number of cases in Italy - the country in Europe worst affected by the outbreak that first emerged in China - rose to more than 260 overnight from 229 on Monday, with the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto being the most affected. The number of deaths was unchanged at seven.

Numerous sporting events including Serie A matches have been called off in Italy, and at least six of next weekend's 10 scheduled Serie A matches will be played behind closed doors. Rome, which has not been affected so far, is due to hold three group stage matches and one quarter-final at the Euro 2020 tournament in June and July.

"We are at the waiting stage. We are monitoring country by country, and football must follow the orders of the individual countries," Italian Michele Uva, a member of the UEFA executive committee, told state broadcaster Rai. "The sporting path will only be closed if the situation gets worse."

Napoli host Barcelona in a Champions League round of 16 match on Tuesday. There has been no suggestion of postponing the match or playing behind closed doors as Naples is outside the affected region. Inter Milan's Europa League match at home to Ludogorets Razgrad on Thursday will be behind closed doors, and the club confirmed on Tuesday that all fans who had bought tickets would get their money back.

Rome will host a Six Nations match between Italy and England on March 14. The Times reported on Tuesday that tournament organisers were already concerned about the fixture as well as about Italy's visit to Ireland the week before. The Italian Fencing Federation said it has cancelled a World Cup event due to be held in Padova from March 6 to 8. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Lakshmi Vilas Bank launches Visa Signature Card

Lakshmi Vilas Bank launched its latest product offering VISA Signature Card on Tuesday. The Signature Card was launched by S. Sundar, interim MD CEO, Lakshmi Vilas Bank along with Senior Executives at the LVB Corporate Office, Chennai. The...

UPDATE 3-Britain's financial watchdog flags data breach on website

Britains Financial Conduct Authority FCA has admitted an accidental leak of confidential information, including the names and some contact details of people who had made complaints against the watchdog in 2018 and 2019, on its website.The F...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man Utd 'rebuild' as Champions League absence proves costly

Manchester United are in rebuild mode as the English soccer club chases a return to the European Champions League, Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward said after financial results were dented by the teams absence from this seasons tournamen...

Mauritius President visits Mahabodhi Temple

Mauritius President Bodh Gaya Bihar India, Feb 25 ANI Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun on Tuesday visited Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya. on Tuesday visited Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya.He is visiting here with his family members. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020