Chandigarh's Gautam picks up 10 wickets in women''s U-19 domestic ODI
Chandigarh's Kashvee Gautam did an Anil Kumble by picking up 10 wickets in 4.5 overs to seal a 161-run win for her side against Arunachal Pradesh in a women's Under-19 One Day Trophy at KSRM College Ground here on Tuesday. She became the first Indian bowler to take all 10 wickets in a limited-overs match.
Besides, Gautam, who is also the skipper of Chandigarh, top-scored with a 68-ball 49. Kumble is the only Indian to have achieved the feat in international cricket when he
scalped all 10 wickets against Pakistan in a Test match in New Delhi in 1999. Other cricketers to have taken 10 wickets in an innings are Debasish Mohanty in 2001 and Rex Singh in 2019, all in red ball cricket.
Defending 186 for 4, Gautam started for the winners, registering a hat-trick by her name to bowl out Arunachal Pradesh for 25.
