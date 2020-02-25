Left Menu
Falcons to let Pro Bowl TE Hooper test free agency

  • Updated: 25-02-2020 22:47 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 22:47 IST
The Atlanta Falcons will let Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper and two other players test free agency, general manager Thomas Dimitroff said Tuesday. Addressing the media at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Dimitroff said Atlanta still hopes to re-sign Hooper, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer.

"This does not necessarily close the door on their time with the Falcons and we fully intend on negotiating with them in the free agency period as we work through our roster-building scenarios," Dimitroff said. "Often times you have to look at what the market is to determine whether you're willing, as an organization, to step up and pay those players a certain amount of money." Hooper, 25, earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection and set career highs across the board with 75 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns despite missing three games in 2019.

A third-round pick in 2016, Hooper has 214 receptions for 2,244 yards and 16 scores in 59 games through four seasons. Campbell, 26, led the Falcons with a career-high 129 tackles and added two sacks and two interceptions in 16 games (15 starts) in 2019.

The 2016 fourth-round pick has 363 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three picks in 59 career games, with 54 starts. Schweitzer, 26, started seven games and played in 15 in 2019. The 2016 sixth-rounder has played in 46 games with 36 starts.

--Field Level Media

