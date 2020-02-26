Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 01:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 01:03 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-ACAPULCO Nadal feels at home in Acapulco as he returns to action

Rafa Nadal says the Mexican Open in Acapulco feels "a little bit like home" as the Spaniard returns to action on Tuesday for the first time since being dethroned as world number one by Novak Djokovic. MANCHESTER UTD-RESULTS

Man Utd 'rebuild' as Champions League absence proves costly Manchester United are in "rebuild" mode as the English soccer club chases a return to the European Champions League, Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward said after financial results were dented by the team's absence from this season's tournament.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN/POGBA Liverpool deserve to win Premier League, says Man Utd's Pogba

Liverpool deserve to win the Premier League this season and already have one hand on the trophy, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said, adding that it hurts to see his team's fiercest rivals doing so well. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-FCB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Napoli v FC Barcelona Napoli host Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 match. 25 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge. 25 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA/BECKHAM Major League Soccer hosts media day

Major League Soccer hosts a media day in New York City ahead of the 2020 season. David Beckham - the co-owner of new MLS club Inter Miami will sit down to talk to Reuters to talk about his team's first season. 26 Feb

TENNIS TENNIS-DOHA/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Qatar Open Day four of the Qatar Open - a WTA Premier 5 tournament. 26 Feb

TENNIS-DUBAI/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships

Action from day three of the Dubai Tennis Championships - an ATP 500 event. 26 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CYCLING CYCLING-WORLD/CLANCY

Cycling - UCI track worlds - Britain's team pursuit king Ed Clancy looks for more gold Ed Clancy is cranking up for the Tokyo Olympics where he will try and win a fourth successive gold for Britain in the team pursuit. He talks about his hopes to put down a marker this week at the track worlds in Berlin and his role as the 'daddy' of the team

25 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT CYCLING-UAE/

Cycling - UAE Tour Stage four of the UAE Tour is a 171-kilometre ride starting and finishing in Dubai.

26 Feb CYCLING-WORLD/(PIX)

Cycling - UCI Track World Championships Berlin's Velodrom hosts the UCI Track World Championships.

26 Feb CRICKET

CRICKET-T20-WORLDCUP/ Cricket - Women's Twenty20 World Cup

England v Thailand and West Indies v Pakistan in Canberra 26 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20-ZAF-AUS/ (PIX) Cricket Cricket - South Africa v Australia - Third T20

South Africa take on Australia in the last of three Twenty20 internationals at Newlands in Cape Town 26 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-TESTING/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Pre-season Testing Day one of the second round of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

26 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/PANASONIC (PIX) (TV) Panasonic moves to commercialise human emotions ahead of Olympics

Panasonic has developed a “vital sensing” technology to measure one’s heart rate with a camera that tracks minor changes in skin coloration. 26 Feb

OLYMPICS-2020/REFUGEE-BOXING (PIX) (TV) The Afghan refugee who dreams of being a Tokyo 2020 Boxing Champion

When Farid Walizadeh was eight years old, he fled Afghanistan on foot to Turkey, only to be thrown in prison upon arrival when police identified the 'sugar' smugglers had placed in his backpack as drugs. He began learning martial arts - "to defend myself against the bullies", he said. Now, he is 24, living in Portugal as a refugee, spending six hours a day training to qualify as a boxer for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. "I want to show people that if I can do it, they can do it." 26 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

WRESTLING SOUTHSUDAN-WRESTLING/ (PIX) (TV)

South Sudan, ravaged by war, finds unity in wrestling South Sudanese wrestler Kur Bol Jok strides confidently into the arena as his fans loudly cheer and blow trumpets. His chest - smeared with ashes and dust - puffs with confidence as he faces his opponent, bracing himself for the fight. Wrestling is a hugely popular sport in the world's youngest nation, devastated by five years of civil war. 26 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

POLITICS/INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-AFGHANISTAN/TALKS-DISABLED BASKETBALL (PIX) (TV)

Disabled sportswoman in Afghanistan worries about return of Taliban Captain of a female wheelchair basketball team in Kabul is worried about what the Taliban returning to power might mean for women in sports. Nilofar Bayat became disabled after a Taliban rocket hit her house when she was two years old. Now 26, her teammates and her have already participated in several international competitions.

26 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Infosys' 7th global Cyber Defense Center set to open in Indianapolis 

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bengals WR Green is team's top priority

The offseason to-do list in Cincinnati has one name at the very top A.J. Green. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the return of the teams top wide receiver is of chief importance to an overhaul that will also include a new franchise quarte...

Indigenous leader killed in Costa Rica, second in a year

An indigenous leader from Costa Rica was killed on Monday night during a violent land dispute between groups native to the south of the Central American country and outsiders, police said on Tuesday. Yehry Rivera, a leader of the Broran eth...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-UEFA says monitoring coronavirus, not yet clear if any impact on Euro 2020

It is not yet clear whether Euro 2020 will be affected by the coronavirus outbreak which has struck Italy, one of the 12 host countries, a vice-president of European soccer body UEFA said on Tuesday.Italys sports minister, meanwhile, said t...

UPDATE 8-Germany tightens carnival security after driver with 'dead' expression injures 61

Germany increased security at some carnival processions on Tuesday after a local man ploughed his car into a parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen, injuring 61 people, including 20 children.The incident on Monday shook Germans sti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020