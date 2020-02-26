Sports News Roundup: Alonso joins Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500; NBA's Kobe Bryant mourned at emotional LA tribute and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Alonso joins Arrow McLaren for Indianapolis 500

Fernando Alonso will race for Arrow McLaren SP at this year's Indianapolis 500 where the Spaniard will try to complete motor sport's 'Triple Crown' with a victory, the team announced on Tuesday. Alonso is hoping to become only the second driver after the late Briton Graham Hill to complete the so-called 'Triple Crown of Motorsport', having already secured wins at the Monaco Grand Prix and Le Mans 24 Hours.

'He was my everything': NBA's Kobe Bryant mourned at emotional Los Angeles tribute

A gallery of basketball legends joined thousands of Kobe Bryant fans in Los Angeles on Monday to pay tribute to the transcendent NBA star, his daughter and seven others who died in a helicopter crash last month that shocked the world of sports and beyond. The "Celebration of Life" memorial at the Staples Center, Bryant's home arena during most of his storied 20-season career with the Los Angeles Lakers, featured an emotional address by Bryant's widow Vanessa, who started dating Kobe when she was 17.

NBA roundup: Bucks overcome Wizards, Beal (55 points) in OT

Khris Middleton scored 40 points as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks overcame Bradley Beal's career-high 55-point performance to earn a 137-134 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Middleton shot 15 of 28 from the floor to excel in his second contest this season against the Wizards. He erupted for a career-high 51 points in Milwaukee's 151-131 win over Washington on Jan. 28. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 22 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out for the NBA-best Bucks, who have won 17 of their past 19 games.

Clancy still key cog for Britain's team pursuit machine

Riders have come and gone, technology advanced and tactics evolved in the 12 years since Britain's domination of track cycling's team pursuit began at the Beijing Olympics. The irreplaceable and ever-present cog that has kept the machine churning out medals, however, is Ed Clancy.

NHL trade notebook: Blackhawks, Knights swap goalies

The Chicago Blackhawks were very busy with last-hour deals before Monday's NHL trade deadline, sending goaltender Robin Lehner to Las Vegas, defenseman Erik Gustafsson to Calgary and prospect Nathan Noel to Philadelphia. In the Lehner deal, the Golden Knights sent goaltender Malcolm Subban (a pending restricted free agent), defenseman prospect Slava Demin and a second-round pick to Chicago and received Lehner and unsigned Toronto forward prospect Martins Dzierkals. The Maple Leafs received a fifth-round pick in 2020 for their part in the deal but will also retain a portion of Lehner's salary.

Spring training roundup: Altuve hit by pitch in debut

Jose Altuve was hit by a pitch in his spring training debut, but he also hit an RBI double as the Houston Astros routed the Detroit Tigers 11-1 at Lakeland, Fla. Altuve was one of the star players of the Astros' 2017 championship team that was found by Major League Baseball to have illegally obtained signs. Commissioner Rob Manfred has said he will punish teams that throw at Houston players this year in retaliation.

Woods to follow familiar 'blueprint' for Masters title defense

Tiger Woods said on Tuesday that he will prepare for this year's Masters in much the same way as in 2019 when he ended an 11-year wait for a major title with a remarkable triumph at Augusta National. Woods completed an extraordinary return from spinal fusion surgery he underwent in 2017, producing one of the most emotional finishes in tournament history as he came from behind to win by one shot last April.

ATP roundup: Djokovic strolls to win in Dubai opener

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, back in action for the first time in three weeks, didn't get much of a test Monday in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates. The tournament's top seed routed Tunisia's Malek Jaziri 6-1, 6-2 in exactly one hour.

Colombia face potential Tokyo 2020 weightlifting ban after positive tests

Colombia's weightlifters could be banned from this year's Tokyo Olympics after three of their athletes failed doping tests and were provisionally suspended for a year, the Colombian Weightlifting Federation said on Tuesday. The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said Juan Felipe Solis, Ana Segura, and Yenny Sinisterra had all tested positive for banned anabolic steroid boldenone.

Ice hockey: Instant celebrity Ayres learning how A-listers live

Part-time ice hockey goalie David Ayres had never been to North Carolina, but he arrived an instant statewide hero, was declared an honorary citizen by the governor, and was suitably feted before the Carolina Hurricanes' home game on Tuesday. The 'emergency goalie' visited the North Carolina capital Raleigh as a guest of the Hurricanes, part of a whirlwind tour after the feel-good story of his heroics against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

