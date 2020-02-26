Left Menu
Development News Edition

New faces try to help Pens snap 3-game skid at Kings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 06:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 05:53 IST
New faces try to help Pens snap 3-game skid at Kings
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@penguins)

The Pittsburgh Penguins added some scoring depth as they prepare for a 14th straight playoff run, and the new additions are expected to make their team debuts at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Patrick Marleau, Conor Sheary and Evan Rodrigues were acquired on Monday, and the forwards are arriving at a good time, as the Penguins will try to avoid losing four in a row for the first time this season.

Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford told reporters that the new additions should give coach Mike Sullivan a better opportunity to spread around the minutes. "The top three lines were probably playing a little bit more than they should," Rutherford said. "[We're] trying to get their minutes down so that we can come and come hard, shift after shift, with four lines. That's what we should be able to do after we made those changes."

Pittsburgh lost 5-3 at the Washington Capitals on Sunday to fall two points behind the Capitals for the Metropolitan Division lead. The Penguins have been outscored 14-5 in their three-game losing streak.

The Kings, stuck at the bottom of the Western Conference standings for most of the season, did most of their trading in the days leading up to the deadline, unloading veterans Kyle Clifford and Alec Martinez, both of whom were part of the 2012 and 2014 Stanley Cup Championship teams. "It's not an easy few months here because you're dealing with some very important people in the history of the L.A. Kings," Los Angeles general manager Rob Blake told reporters on Monday. "They've been able to do a tremendous amount, but we're moving forward."

Los Angeles is playing better in the past two weeks, posting a 3-2-1 record in their past six games following a dreadful 2-12-1 stretch. Blake said the remainder of the season will be a prime opportunity for the younger players to experience more playing time against NHL competition.

"It's important for those guys to show what they can do the next 20 games," Blake said. The Kings should be plenty familiar to Marleau, who played for Pacific Division rival San Jose from 1997-2017 before rejoining the Sharks prior to this season.

Marleau has played 115 games against Los Angeles, the most against any NHL team, and has 43 goals and 52 assists, both also tops against any opponent. One thing Marleau doesn't have is a Stanley Cup title.

"His desire to get that ultimate prize is going to be big for him," Rutherford said. "His time is running out. He should be a good fit for us." Sheary, who played his first three NHL seasons for Pittsburgh before he was traded to the Buffalo Sabres following the 2017-18 season, gets another chance to succeed with the Penguins. He has experience playing alongside Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby.

"He was pretty pumped when I talked to him," Rutherford said. "The coaches felt very strong when his name came up that it would be seamless for him coming back in here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Dentsu's shares slide to 7 year lows on Olympics cancellation fears

Dentsu Group Incs shares slid for a sixth day to seven year lows in morning trading on Wednesday, with the spread of the coronavirus raising worries that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be cancelled and bring pain for Japans largest ad agen...

'Russia is helping you' - Democrats target Sanders in presidential debate

Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders quickly came under attack from his rivals on Tuesday as seven candidates competing to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in November debated in Charleston, South Carolina.Here are quotes ...

New legislation proposed to reduce stress caused by late payments

New legislation is being proposed which aims to reduce the stress and financial hardship caused by late payments to small businesses.The Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash is considering stricter rules around payment practices between ...

African Union Executive Council endorses AfDB President for the second term

The Executive Council of the African Union has supported Dr. Akinwumi Adesinas candidacy for a second term as President of the African Development Bank. The decision was taken during the thirty-sixth Ordinary Session of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020