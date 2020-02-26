Left Menu
Lions 'exploring' trades for CB Slay

Lions cornerback Darius Slay is drawing interest in trade talks, but general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia haven't given up hope they can keep him in Detroit. "Everything is on the table," Quinn said Tuesday at the Indiana Convention Center on the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Slay, 29, is due $10 million in the final year of his contract in 2020. He could command a deal worth more than $15 million per season along with his relocation. He held out briefly last summer in hopes of driving talks toward a new deal. "We've had some conversations with other teams, but nothing to report right now," Quinn said. "I think we're very much in the information-gathering phase of this. Those conversations from here on out will be private between us, the teams and the representatives for Darius and Darius himself."

Patricia said trade talks are merely "exploring" and discussions with other teams do not equate to "an actively trying to trade thing." Patricia and Quinn also said quarterback Matthew Stafford's name is not part of any trade chatter. The Lions expect Stafford, 32, to be ready for offseason workouts. He was bothered by a back injury and missed eight games in 2019.

"One thing about Matthew is like his No. 1 trait is still the same as it was when I came here 4 1/2 years ago," Quinn said. "He still has that great arm strength. He's a competitor. He's tough. He's sneaky athletic. I think he's improved his athleticism a little bit over his career. He does a great job taking care of his body." Slay, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2017 All-Pro, had 46 tackles and two interceptions in 14 games last season. He tied for the NFL lead with eight interceptions in 2017.

