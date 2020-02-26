Bucks hold on for road win over Raptors

Khris Middleton scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Toronto Raptors 108-97 Tuesday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 points and added 19 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks, who have won 18 of their past 20 games.

The Bucks have won the first two meetings this season with the Raptors. Eric Bledsoe added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bucks, and Brook Lopez contributed 15 points.

Pascal Siakam had 22 points for the Raptors, who lost for only the second time in 19 games. Fred VanVleet added 14 points for Toronto, OG Anunoby had 11 while Kyle Lowry, Chris Boucher, and Terence Davis II each scored 10 points.

Milwaukee has scored 100 or more points in 82 straight games. The Bucks trailed by 12 points during the second quarter but were down by only two at halftime. They dominated the third quarter and took a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The Raptors opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run capped by a jump shot and free throw by Davis. After the Raptors cut the lead to five, the Bucks regained their 13-point lead on George Hill's corner 3-pointer with 6:21 to play. The Raptors cut the lead to eight, only to have the Bucks increase the lead to 14 on Bledsoe's layup with 3:23 remaining.

Toronto got to within seven with 2:23 left when VanVleet made a 3-pointer and a free throw, but Antetokounmpo answered with a 3-pointer. The Raptors led 27-25 after the first quarter.

The Raptors led by 10 points with 4:50 left in the second quarter when Anunoby made a layup and a free throw. Anunoby's dunk increased the lead to 12. The Bucks answered with an 11-1 run to cut Toronto's lead to 52-50 at halftime.

The Bucks led by 11 after Donte DiVincenzo's reverse layup with 3:09 remaining in the third quarter. Marvin Williams finished the scoring in the third quarter by hitting a 3-point shot and Milwaukee led 84-71.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.