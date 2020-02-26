Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gnabry stars as Bayern rock Chelsea

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 09:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 09:34 IST
Gnabry stars as Bayern rock Chelsea
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Serge Gnabry fired Bayern Munich to the brink of the Champions League quarter-finals as the German's double inspired a superb 3-0 rout of Chelsea in the last-16 first leg at Stamford Bridge. Gnabry had tormented Tottenham Hotspur with four goals in Bayern's 7-2 victory in north London earlier this season and the former Arsenal winger returned to the English capital to push Chelsea to the brink of elimination.

The 24-year-old's time with Arsenal was a disappointment and he even flopped during a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion. But he has been reborn with Bayern and his two goals in the space of three minutes left Hansi Flick's side within touching distance of the last eight.

Robert Lewandowski got Bayern's third before Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso was sent off in the 83rd minute on Tuesday. Chelsea will need another Munich miracle in the second leg on March 18 to overturn the deficit at the Allianz Arena, where they famously beat the German club in the 2012 Champions League final.

"I have a lot of friends here. A lot of them were in the stands and I think they were giving me good power," Gnabry told BT Sport of his London goal streak.

"Three goals should give us a lot of confidence. But we need to be prepared for the second leg and we can't take it serious enough. "We saw last season with Liverpool beating Barcelona, we know we have to be careful and focus."

This hasn't been a vintage year for Bayern, but they have been energized since the exit of disliked boss Niko Kovac and outclassed Chelsea in all phases. None of the previous six teams to have won all of their Champions League group games have lifted the trophy that season, but five-time winners Bayern will fancy their chances of breaking that duck if they can maintain this form.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard admitted his young team were "underdogs" against a club of Bayern's vast European experience and his pre-match prediction proved spot on in a chastening defeat. "The performance was poor and sometimes you have to be brutally honest. They outclassed us in every department and it's quite sobering," Lampard said.

"I'm disappointed we couldn't do more against them. We have to take it on the chin and work towards getting back to the levels we want to be at." Bayern set the tone when Thomas Mueller forced a save from Willy Caballero inside the first minute after stealing possession from Jorginho.

Flick had warned Chelsea that Lewandowski was in the "form of his life" and the Bayern striker escaped Andreas Christensen for a stinging shot that Caballero blocked with his face.

- Irresistible Bayern -

Bayern's pressure was mounting and Mueller drifted onto Gnabry's cross to flick a back header against the bar.

Lampard had kept faith with Olivier Giroud after the 33-year-old marked his first start since November with a goal in Saturday's win against Tottenham. But retaining Giroud at the expense of Tammy Abraham was a big gamble and the Chelsea striker's muscular but immobile presence offered little to unsettle Bayern.

Bayern deservedly took the lead in the 51st minute with a superbly crafted goal. Gnabry's deft control and pass sent Lewandowski into the Chelsea area and when he cut the ball back, his team-mate made a perfectly-timed run to fire low past Caballero.

Moving the ball with pace and precision, Bayern were irresistible and they increased their lead three minutes later thanks to another impressive combination from the Gnabry and Lewandowski double act. Lewandowski nodded onto Gnabry, took the return pass from the winger and played a sublime through ball to Gnabry, who had accelerated away from the Chelsea defense to guide a cool finish into the far corner.

Bayern weren't finished yet and Lewandowski became the first Bayern player to score in six consecutive Champions League matches when he tapped in from Alphonso Davies's 76th-minute cross for his 39th goal of the season. Alonso's frustration at Chelsea's plight boiled over when he was sent off for whacking Lewandowski with his arm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines - Extends suspension of...

Rangers score 28 seconds into OT to topple Islanders

Mika Zibanejad scored 28 seconds into overtime Tuesday night for the visiting New York Rangers, who remained red hot with a spirited 4-3 win over the New York Islanders in Uniondale, N.Y. Zibanejad intercepted a clearing pass and fired a sh...

Amit Shah should order police to act in nation's interest, control violence: Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should issue strict orders to the police in Delhi to act in nations interest and control the ongoing violence. Distressing scenes in Delhi DelhiBurning as a result ...

A bed in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils sleeping pod concept

Some economy-class travellers envying those at the front of the plane with lie-flat beds may soon have another option Air New Zealand Ltd has developed a sleeping pod prototype to help passengers cope with near-18 hour flights. The Economy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020