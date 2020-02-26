Lyon are a dangerous team: Sarri ahead of Champions League clash

Ahead of the clash against Lyon, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri termed his opponents as a "dangerous team". "Lyon is a technical team with elements of acceleration and physicality. They are a dangerous team. Therefore, we need to play well. We have a varied midfield in terms of the level of characteristics," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.

Sarri also talked about Juventus' star player Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that the Portugal international is admired everywhere in the world. "Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who is admired everywhere in the world. His numbers speak for themselves. He is a player who goes above and beyond and he is in a good physical and mental condition," he said.

Juventus currently top the Serie A table with 60 points, just one point ahead of the second-placed club Lazio. The first leg of the last-16 Champions League tie between Juventus and Lyon will be played on February 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

