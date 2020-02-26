Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lyon are a dangerous team: Sarri ahead of Champions League clash

Ahead of the clash against Lyon, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri termed his opponents as a "dangerous team".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Turin
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 10:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 10:06 IST
Lyon are a dangerous team: Sarri ahead of Champions League clash
Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the clash against Lyon, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri termed his opponents as a "dangerous team". "Lyon is a technical team with elements of acceleration and physicality. They are a dangerous team. Therefore, we need to play well. We have a varied midfield in terms of the level of characteristics," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.

Sarri also talked about Juventus' star player Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that the Portugal international is admired everywhere in the world. "Cristiano Ronaldo is a player who is admired everywhere in the world. His numbers speak for themselves. He is a player who goes above and beyond and he is in a good physical and mental condition," he said.

Juventus currently top the Serie A table with 60 points, just one point ahead of the second-placed club Lazio. The first leg of the last-16 Champions League tie between Juventus and Lyon will be played on February 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus will 'certainly' spread in US: Federal health officials

Federal health officials on Tuesday local time warned that the new coronavirus that has claimed thousands of lives will certainly spread in the United States. It is not so much of a question of if this will happen anymore but rather more of...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. British singer Duffy resurfaces with tale of being held captiveBritish singer Duffy on Tuesday explained a long absence from the music scene by saying she had been raped and drugged and ...

Real Madrid are kings of Champions League: Pep Guardiola ahead of clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola termed Real Madrid the kings of the Champions League as the teams prepare to face each other in the competition. I know this is a big opportunity in the last 16. We are playing the king of this competit...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines - Extends suspension of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020