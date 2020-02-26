Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grant's career-best 29 lift Nuggets past Pistons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 10:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 10:15 IST
Grant's career-best 29 lift Nuggets past Pistons

Jerami Grant scored a career-high 29 points, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray scored 16 each, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Detroit Pistons 115-98 on Tuesday night. Michael Porter Jr. had 13 points for the Nuggets, who won their second straight game.

Derrick Rose and Christian Wood scored 20 points each, Brandon Knight had 14, Langston Galloway 12 and Tony Snell 10 for Detroit, which has lost seven in a row. The Nuggets' lead was 10 after the third quarter, and the Pistons were within nine early in the fourth before Denver went on a run to pull away.

Grant had two dunks and Porter drained a couple of jumpers during a 9-0 surge that put the Nuggets up 93-75. Jokic, who was quiet for most of the second half, hit a 3-pointer that gave Denver a 102-82 lead, and the Nuggets held on to improve to 40-18. The Nuggets increased their 13-point halftime lead to 65-50 on a dunk by Paul Millsap, but Detroit didn't go away. Rose drove for a layup, Svi Mykhailiuk sank a 3-pointer, Rose was fouled on a shot from deep and hit all three free throws, and Wood split a pair from the line during a 9-0 run that got the Pistons within six.

Millsap scored on an offensive rebound and Gary Harris hit a 3-pointer after Monte Morris stole the ball from Rose, making it 70-59 with 5:06 left in the third. Murray and Jokic had 11 points each in the first half, during which Denver slowly built a double-digit lead. The Pistons recovered from an early nine-point deficit to score 11 straight and take a 23-21 lead on Thon Maker's dunk.

The Nuggets scored the last eight points of the period to take a six-point lead into the second, an advantage they never relinquished. The Pistons trailed by 13 early in the second quarter but went on an 8-2 run to get within 43-36 on a layup by Rose midway through the frame.

The visitors kept pace with Denver and pulled within 47-41 on Mykhailiuk's 3-pointer with 3:39 left, but the Nuggets closed the half out to lead 59-46 at intermission. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. K-pop sensation BTS label picks JPMorgan, others for IPO mediaBig Hit Entertainment, the music label of South Korean boy band BTS, has chosen JPMorgan, NH Investment and Securitie...

Dozens allowed off Japan virus-hit ship have 'symptoms': minister

Dozens of passengers who were allowed off a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship have developed symptoms including fever and will be asked to take tests for the virus, Japans health minister said Wednesday. The government has contacted 813 form...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Apple, JJ to study if Apple Watch can help reduce stroke riskJohnson Johnson said on Tuesday it would partner with Apple on a study that would explore if an iPhone app along with Apple ...

Ranbir Kapoor is one of Amitabh Bachchan's favourites!

Terming Ranbir Kapoor as one of his favourites, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday night shared a series of pictures from the shooting site of their upcoming sci-fi flick Brahmastra. The Badla star took to Instagram to share four pictures...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020