Blues rally past Blackhawks, stretch win streak to 5

Zach Sanford scored twice, including the game-winning goal, as they host St. Louis Blues rallied past the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Tuesday night. The Blues rallied from 3-1 and 5-4 deficits to win their fifth consecutive game.

Brayden Schenn, Robert Thomas, Ryan O'Reilly, and Justin Faulk also scored for the Blues and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves. Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, Connor Murphy, Matthew Highmore, and Brandon Saad scored for the Blackhawks and Corey Crawford stopped 31 shots.

Schenn scored a power-play goal from the right dot just 33 seconds into the game for a quick 1-0 lead. Keith tied the game midway through the first period on a power play, moving in from the left point with a big slap shot after Jonathan Toews won the initial faceoff.

It was Keith's 100th NHL goal. Another faceoff win by Toews led to another goal, this time with Murphy connecting with a wrist shot for a 2-1 lead.

That was the first time in five games the Blues trailed an opponent. Kane's power-play goal 73 seconds into the second period put the Blackhawks up 3-1. He walked in from the left point to convert a long snap shot through traffic.

Thomas cut the lead to 3-2 at the 7:38 mark of the second after the Blues sustained heavy pressure in the Blackhawks' zone. O'Reilly tied the game 3:47 into the third period, breaking in alone down the middle. Just 16 seconds later, Sanford stole the puck in the middle of the offensive zone and beat Crawford with a snap shot to put the Blues up 4-3.

But Highmore tied the game just 73 seconds later in a goalmouth scramble after Binnington gave up a fat rebound on Keith's point shot. Then Saad put the Blackhawks up 5-4 with another power-play goal, scoring unchecked from right in front of Dylan Strome's pass from behind the net.

The Blues quickly countered with Faulk's goal 72 seconds later, the payoff for O'Reilly's strong play along the end boards. But Sanford started and finished the game-winning flurry with 6:25 left to play.

