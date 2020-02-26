Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ducks down Oilers in OT behind Milano's 2-goal debut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 11:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 11:30 IST
Ducks down Oilers in OT behind Milano's 2-goal debut
Image Credit: Twitter (@AnaheimDucks)

Sonny Milano scored two goals in his Anaheim debut, including the winner in overtime Tuesday, and the Ducks ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers. Milano, who was acquired at Monday's trade deadline in a deal that sent Devin Shore to the Columbus Blue Jackets, scored the first Ducks' goal at 5:46 of the opening period. He delivered the deciding power-play tally at 2:05 of overtime off a pass from Adam Henrique.

Henrique also scored a goal for the Ducks, as did Nicolas Deslauriers. John Gibson made 29 saves for Anaheim, which also ended a five-game home losing streak (0-4-1). Tyler Ennis and Andreas Athanasiou each had a goal and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl added a goal for the Oilers, who are 1-0-1 at the start of a three-game road trip with a key Pacific Division matchup at first-place Vegas coming on Wednesday.

Milano was a one-man show in getting the Ducks on the board for the first time. He forced a turnover deep in the Oilers' zone, sent the puck toward the goal and poked it into the left side of the net. It was his sixth of the season. Deslauriers gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead at 13:12 in the opening period. Jacob Larsson delivered a perfect feed from the left corner, and Deslauriers scored from the slot. It was his fourth goal of the season.

The Ducks lost defenseman Hampus Lindholm after he lost his balance and crashed into the boards eight minutes into in the second period. Less than two minutes later, the Oilers scored their first goal of the game, when Connor McDavid fed a pass to Athanasiou, who found Ennis ahead of the pack for his 15th goal of the season. Draisaitl tied the score 2-2 on the power play at 4:23 of the third period when he fired a shot from the faceoff dot in the right circle off a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. It was Draisaitl's 37th goal of the season.

Henrique gave the Ducks a brief 3-2 lead at 12:33 of the third period when he took a pass from Danton Heinen in the slot, made a pair of moves and put the puck past Smith for his 24th of the season. Heinen was acquired in a Monday trade that sent Nick Ritchie to the Boston Bruins. The Oilers tied it 3-3 less than three minutes later when Athanasiou scored his 11th of the season and first with the Oilers off a pass from Ennis. Athanasiou was acquired at Monday's trade deadline as part of a three-player deal with the Detroit Red Wings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: SC refuses to entertain pleas, terms violence 'unfortunate'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday termed unfortunate the incidents of violence in Delhi but refused to entertain pleas on them. A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said it will not expand the scope of petitions filed in connect...

Northeast Delhi violence: HC directs police to respond by 12:30 pm on plea

The Delhi High Court directed police to respond by 1230 pm on Wednesday to a plea seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests of those involved in the ongoing communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act. A bench...

Australia's Smith to skipper Welsh Fire in Hundred

London, Feb 26 AFP Steve Smith will skipper Welsh Fire in English crickets new Hundred competition two years after being stripped of the Australia captaincy for his role in a ball-tampering scandal. Smith will lead a side that includes Aust...

LeBron scores 40 as Lakers thwart Pelicans' comeback bid

LeBron James scored a season-high 40 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers dropped the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 118-109 on Tuesday night. Anthony Davis had 21 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks for the Lakers, who won their sixth in a row...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020