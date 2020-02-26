Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-As coronavirus looms over Olympics, Japan PM urges 2-week curbs on sports events

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 16:23 IST
UPDATE 3-As coronavirus looms over Olympics, Japan PM urges 2-week curbs on sports events

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called on Wednesday for sports and cultural events to be scrapped or curtailed for two weeks in the battle to stem a coronavirus contagion amid mounting concerns the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be cancelled. Abe's call came as Tokyo's baseball league said it would hold games without spectators until March 15. Two businesses in central Tokyo confirmed infections a day after the government told firms to get staff to work from home or stagger commutes.

The northern island of Hokkaido, with 38 cases the region most affected outside Tokyo, reported another virus death, taking Japan's total to six, including four from a cruise liner. Hokkaido will close some schools for a few days from Thursday. "Taking into account that the next one to two weeks are extremely important in stopping the spread of infection, the government considers there to be a large risk of transmission at sports, cultural events and large gatherings of people," Abe said in parliament.

By mid-afternoon on Wednesday, Japan had close to 170 cases of infections from the flu-like virus, separate from the 691 reported from a cruise ship quarantined off Tokyo this month. The disease that originated in China's central city of Wuhan late last year has spread rapidly, infecting about 80,000 people globally and killing more than 2,700, the vast majority in mainland China.

Japan has shifted strategy in fighting the contagion, seeking to slow its spread and minimise the number of deaths. Earlier on Wednesday the minister in charge of the Olympics sought to quell fears the event could be cancelled.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound said the Games were more likely to be cancelled than postponed or moved if the virus threat forced a schedule change, the Associated Press said, with a decision needed by May. "The IOC is preparing for the Tokyo games as scheduled," Minister Seiko Hashimoto said in parliament, when asked about Pound's comment. "We will continue our preparations so that the IOC can make sound decisions."

Last week Tokyo postponed training for Olympic volunteers, and on Wednesday, Toshiro Muto, chief executive of the organising committee, said it would scale back the torch relay to limit spread of the virus. Japan's professional baseball organization said it would hold all matches scheduled until March 15 without spectators.

Separately the national sumo association told Reuters a board meeting on March 1 would discuss whether to proceed with a spring tournament due to start in Osaka on March 8. Japan's professional soccer league has already called off all domestic games through the first half of March. The shadow over the Olympics grew as advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc, which is deeply involved in the Games, told employees to work at home after an infection at its Tokyo headquarters.

Its shares hit a seven-year low amid the Games concerns. Property developer Mitsubishi Estate Co said one of its skyscrapers in the Marunouchi business district had been visited by an infected person.

Three infections were confirmed on Wednesday in Hokkaido, while checks on an elderly person who died the previous day in the city of Hakodate confirmed a fourth, Governor Naomichi Suzuki told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Soneva Launches its Namoona Baa Initiative: Maalhos Becomes the First Maldivian Island to Stop Open Burning

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir First eco-centro Complex outside of Soneva Fushi unveiled Parliamentary Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took part in a friendly cricket match to inaugurate the occasion...

Time is ripe for bringing in uniform civil code: Karnataka Min

Karnataka Minister C T Ravi on Wednesday said time is ripe for bringing in Uniform CivilCode UCC in the country, as there was demand for equality from across the board now.Pointing at opposition parties and those opposing Citizenship Amendm...

Greece reports first coronavirus case

Athens, Feb 26 AFP Greece on Wednesday reported its first coronavirus case, a woman who had recently travelled to northern Italy. A health ministry spokesman said the 38-year-old woman was in a Thessaloniki hospital and in good condition.Th...

Coronavirus outbreak fuels China black market for supplies

Beijing, Feb 26 AFP Chinas coronavirus crisis has sparked a thriving black market in fake medical supplies, forcing a crackdown from authorities who have seized 31 million counterfeit or substandard face masks. Fraudsters have begun produci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020