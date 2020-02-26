Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo Olympics on, organisers say, as virus hits Japan events

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 16:37 IST
Tokyo Olympics on, organisers say, as virus hits Japan events

Tokyo, Feb 26 (AFP) The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are going ahead, organisers said Wednesday, even as the government called for major events in coming weeks to be postponed, cancelled or scaled back over the new coronavirus. The fate of the Summer Games has been in the spotlight as the outbreak of COVID-19 forces the cancellation and delays in Japan of everything from football matches to the rituals that mark the opening of the March sumo tournament.

But organisers have been at pains to insist that Olympics and Paralympics scheduled for the summer are not in danger of being scrapped. "We have not thought about it. We have not heard about it. We have made inquiries, and we were told there is no such plan," Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto told reporters.

"Our basic thinking is to conduct the Olympics and Paralympics as planned. That's our assumption." Muto said organisers would consider how to respond to the call from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday for organisers of major events in the next two weeks to cancel, postpone or downsize the gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We will make decisions by reviewing events individually," he said. But he said the torch relay scheduled to begin March 26 in Fukushima and travel across the country would not be cancelled, though he acknowledged adjustments might be necessary.

"We are absolutely not considering cancelling it. But we will think about how we can hold it in ways that won't lead to the spread of the virus, including reducing its scale," he added. Muto also hit back at coverage of comments by Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, who told the Associated Press that a decision on the Games would have to be made in the next two to three months.

"When we consulted with IOC... we were told it was not IOC's thinking." Earlier, Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto also told parliament that the Games were still on track.

"At the IOC review meeting in Tokyo the other day which committee chair John Coates participated, the coronavirus was of course on the agenda," she told opposition lawmakers. "At that time, we received a high rating on our preparation for the Tokyo Games, and the IOC offered to continue its support."

"It is important to prepare considering the worst-case scenario," she added. But Hashimoto said her focus now was "simply to end the (virus crisis) at the earliest time possible, to hold the Tokyo Games with a sense of safety, and to get approval from the IOC."

The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 24, with the Paralympics beginning from August 25. AFP PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-UAE says ready for 'worst case' scenarios as coronavirus spreads in Middle East

The United Arab Emirates, a major air transit centre, is ready for worst case scenarios as the coronavirus spreads in the Middle East and has the facilities to quarantine patients and screen new arrivals, a government official said on Wedne...

Situation in riot-hit northeast Delhi 'under control': NSA Doval

The situation in the violence-hit northeast Delhi was under control and the police was doing their job, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval said after he visited the affected areas and interacted with locals on Wednesday. He was greeted wa...

Soccer-Liverpool can remain unbeaten in title run, says Shearer

Liverpool, who equalled the English top-flight record of 18 straight victories this week, are having a freak season and could remain unbeaten en route to winning the Premier League title, ex-England striker Alan Shearer said on Wednesday.Ru...

Working on mental strength and technique, says Manu Bhaker

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Manu Bhaker on Wednesday said she is focussing on her technique and improving mental strength to put up a good show at the upcoming World Cup and Tokyo Olympics. Manu, who secured an Olympic quota for India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020