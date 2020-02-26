Left Menu
Barbados XI and Commonwealth XI teams to play T20 match in Barbados

The Secretary-General came up with the ‘Peace at the Crease’ initiative to use Commonwealth cricket connections to promote peace and development.

Association vice-president Calvin Hope said the concept of ‘Peace at the Crease’ fits within the personality of all Barbadian cricket legends.  Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

The match coincides with the 15th United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) quadrennial meeting taking place in Barbados.

Legends from the game will form Barbados XI and Commonwealth XI teams to play a T20 match at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The Secretary-General said: "I am very proud that Peace at the Crease – which draws on the ideals of cricket and the use of sport as a tool for the promotion of Commonwealth values – will soon be coming to the Caribbean.

"We are lighting the flame for peace and tolerance in the Caribbean. We hope it will spread to every region of our Commonwealth. I cannot wait for the game."

The Secretary-General came up with the 'Peace at the Crease' initiative to use Commonwealth cricket connections to promote peace and development.

In 2018, the first match was played between the Popes XI and the Arch Bishop of Canterbury XI. The initiative has since grown into an independent 'Peace at the Crease' charity.

President Conde Riley said: "Across the Caribbean, crime is going through the roof.

"We hope to use 'Peace at the Crease' and the Barbados season to sensitize everyone about where we are and what we need to do [for peacebuilding]."

Association vice-president Calvin Hope said the concept of 'Peace at the Crease' fits within the personality of all Barbadian cricket legends.

He added: "Cricket touches every household in Barbados. This initiative is a vehicle to renew Barbados's hope."

A similar event in Africa is currently being discussed, with Nairobi being considered as a potential venue. The Secretary-General thanked Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Heritage, and Culture, Amina Mohamed, for her ongoing support for the initiative.

More details about the charity match will be released soon.

(With Inputs from APO)

