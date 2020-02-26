Left Menu
Malan, Verreynne get maiden call-ups, Faf rested for ODIs against Australia

Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne have been given maiden ODI call-ups on Wednesday for South Africa against upcoming Australia series, commencing from February 29.

Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne have been given maiden ODI call-ups on Wednesday for South Africa against upcoming Australia series, commencing from February 29. Cricket South Africa (CSA) named 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Aussies. The selectors have opted to give further rest to Faf du Plessis and other senior players such as Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius.

Lutho Sipamla, Malan and Verreynne are included in the South Africa one-day outfit at the back of their performances. Keshav Maharaj also earned his place in the team for the first time since 2018. Faf was included in the T20I series squad against Australia after he stepped down as Proteas Test and T20I skipper on February 17.

"When I took over the leadership, I did so with the commitment to lead, perform & most importantly, to serve. As the team heads into a new direction with new leaders and a young crop of players, I feel it will be in the best interests of SA cricket to relinquish the captaincy," Faf had said in an official statement. South Africa and Australia are currently playing the three-match T20I series which is levelled at 1-1. The decider of the series is slated to happen later in the day. Quinton de Kock will lead the side in the ODI series.

Proteas ODI: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Keshav Maharaj, and Kyle Verreyenne. (ANI)

